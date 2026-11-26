UCI now employs 37,350 people, compared with Disneyland's 36,000, according to figures published by the Orange County Business Journal.

The university's expansion of its healthcare operations contributed to the increase, while employment at the resort remained unchanged from the previous year.

The figures put UCI ahead of Disneyland by 1,530 employees. The resort's total covers its two theme parks, hotels and Anaheim headquarters, despite several rounds of redundancies at its parent company.

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A major development in UCI's expansion was the opening of a 144-bed acute care hospital at its medical complex on Jamboree Road in December 2025. The wider medical complex generated 2,500 healthcare and construction jobs in the local economy.

The investment formed part of a longer-term strategy under UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman, who has led the university since 2014 and identified healthcare as central to its development.

'In the original strategic plan that the campus and I developed, the expansion of UCI Health was absolutely central to the vision,' Gillman told the Orange County Business Journal.

UCI Health has expanded from operating a single hospital to a network of six hospitals, excluding its new rehabilitation facility. Four hospitals were acquired from Tenet Healthcare in 2024, extending the university's healthcare operations.

In August 2026, UCI Health also opened a 68,000-square-foot (approximately 6,317-square-metre) rehabilitation hospital, creating a further 200 jobs, according to the business journal.

Disneyland Explains Why Employment Remained Flat

Although Disneyland fell to second place in the rankings, its employee total did not decline. The shift in the rankings reflects the growth at UCI rather than a reduction in the resort's reported workforce.

A Disneyland spokesperson explained that the resort had not undergone the type of major expansion that would ordinarily require significant additional recruitment.

'Employment naturally varied with business needs, but the Resort has not had the kind of significant hiring increases typically associated with a new attraction, land, or other major expansion in recent years.'

Meanwhile, Gillman expressed hopes that the university's employment growth could be sustained over the long term.

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UCI's growth has extended beyond its hospitals. When Gillman became chancellor in 2014, the university had approximately 27,000 students. Enrolment has since climbed to nearly 40,000, while research funding has more than doubled.

'That's important because a lot of that funding comes from the federal government to support wonderful work and it's invested back into Orange County,' Gillman stated.

The employment rankings also reflected the prominence of other major healthcare providers in the county. Providence South Division ranked fourth, followed by Kaiser in fifth place, Hoag in sixth and Rady Children's Health Orange County in seventh.

'This county has benefited so much because many other health care providers have decided we want to bring the very best to the region,' Gillman added.

One of the largest reported workforce increases, however, came from a different industry. Costa Mesa-based defence contractor Anduril Industries recorded a 72% rise in employment, bringing its Orange County workforce to 6,567, according to the business journal's figures.