Psychologist John Gartner and lawyer George Conway argued on The Bulwark's podcast on Monday, 23 November, that the US midterm elections had left President Donald Trump at his most dangerous, politically wounded yet still able to act on his grievances.

Gartner has written about the psychology of political leaders and has previously questioned Trump's mental fitness. He has expressed fears that Trump might lead the US into a nuclear war with Iran. Conway expected the president's resentment to grow as Republicans began to consider a future without him.

Gartner's comments reflect his psychological assessment of Trump's behaviour rather than a confirmed clinical diagnosis.

Where Gartner Sees Few Checks on Donald Trump's Power

In a separate interview with AlterNet, Gartner described the humiliation he believed Trump felt as a 'narcissistic injury'. He argued that 'malignant narcissists' take satisfaction in the distress they cause others, whether by inflicting physical harm or by humiliating them. In Trump's case, Gartner feared the president would seek to demonstrate how much harm he could inflict.

When Gartner considered how Trump might act on that impulse, he first pointed to the military. He described the armed forces as entirely under Trump's control and argued that the president appeared to exercise much the same authority over the Justice Department.

Gartner doubted that the Senate could deter Trump once he had decided on a course of action. He told AlterNet, 'The Senate can pass a million resolutions. Not one of them will matter. Not one of them will matter because he will just act out.'

Why Donald Trump's Setback Worried Gartner

Speaking to Conway, Gartner said he found himself at odds with fellow Democrats who were celebrating the election. He agreed with their judgement that they had Trump cornered. 'I feel like a party pooper when my fellow Democrats are in ecstasy right now after the election.'

For Gartner, the result also raised the question of whom Trump might blame for putting him in that position. He believed the president saw the public turning against him and that the president's scorn could now extend to the country as a whole.

That left Gartner fearing for the public at precisely the moment others in his party believed they had Trump where they wanted him. He told Conway, 'The point is, he's cornered, he's wounded, and he still has immense power. He will use that power for our destruction.'

The Republican Party After Donald Trump

Conway shared the view that Trump's political influence was waning. Over the following year, he expected investigations to gather pace as Republicans began debating what they wanted their party to look like after Trump.

That prospect troubled Conway because of the change he already believed he could see in the president. 'He's becoming more detached from reality, more resentful and more spiteful.' He expected those tendencies to become more pronounced as the investigations progressed and as Trump's grip on the party loosened.

Any Republican hoping to take over would face resistance from Trump himself, Conway predicted. In his view, the president regarded the very act of handing power to someone else as a loss of personal standing.

Conway told Gartner, 'If you think he's done damage to the Republican Party — let's set aside the country for the moment — you haven't seen anything yet.'