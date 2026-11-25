British broadcaster Piers Morgan defended Taylor Swift on X on 24 November, a day after Vanity Fair published a critical profile that portrayed the Grammy-winning singer as 'controlling and manipulative' through unnamed sources. Morgan disputed that characterisation, drawing on his personal experience of the American pop star.

The magazine published its profile, titled 'The Mastermind', on 23 November, referring to Swift as 'The Star' rather than by name. The piece drew on interviews with more than 100 people, many of whom remained anonymous, and examined both her personal relationships and public image. It also scrutinised her wedding to Travis Kelce in New York earlier this year.

Piers Morgan Challenges Taylor Swift Profile

Morgan reserved his strongest criticism for the magazine itself, questioning its treatment of Swift in a publication he described as supposedly elite.

'This may be the b--------, nastiest hatchet job I've ever read in a supposedly elite magazine,' he wrote in a social media post about the piece.

The broadcaster offered a markedly different assessment of Swift's personality. His defence centred on her work ethic and his impression of how she conducts herself despite her international fame.

'From my personal experience and knowledge of [Swift], she is a hard-working, talented, generous and surprisingly down-to-earth woman given her superstardom,' he added.

Morgan has previously expressed admiration for Swift and has attended her Eras Tour. When Swift was named TIME Person of the Year in 2023, Morgan described her as a 'fantastic role model' and an 'incredibly savvy businesswoman'.

What Vanity Fair Alleged About Taylor Swift

Several of the allegations in the profile concerned Swift's purported responses to disagreements within her social circle. One unnamed source claimed that people who challenged the singer risked damaging their relationship with her.

'Nobody is beyond reproach with her,' the source alleged. 'If you don't see it her way, she comes after you.'

The same unnamed source also alleged that Swift abruptly ended friendships, claiming that the singer could go from dining with someone to expressing hostility towards them within weeks.

The allegations about Swift's conduct remain unverified by IBTimes UK. Vanity Fair reported that Swift declined to comment after being sent multiple questions. Morgan's defence was based on his own experiences rather than a response to each individual allegation.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Draws Criticism

The profile also took aim at the singer's relationship with Kelce, particularly the scale of their wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden. The couple married in July in a private ceremony attended by 1,000 people.

Vanity Fair questioned the lavish nature of the multimillion-dollar occasion, with the author writing, 'Beyond need lies want. Beyond want, greed.'

Taylor Swift Fans and Critics Respond to Morgan

Morgan's intervention drew contrasting reactions on social media. Some commenters welcomed his willingness to defend Swift, while others challenged his assessment of the singer or dismissed his criticism of the magazine.

'I followed you bc of this...thank you for supporting her and going after what is really the worst article I've ever read...' one commenter wrote.

Another took the opposite view, directing their criticism at the broadcaster himself. 'If Piers Morgan is b------- and crying about it, it's probably right,' the commenter wrote.