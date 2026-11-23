Christian persecution worsened in 55% of the 18 countries examined between 2024 and 2026, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) reported in October, citing destroyed churches, killings and restrictions on worship across several regions.

The Catholic charity estimates that more than 220 million Christians worldwide face severe religious persecution. That global figure is separate from its assessment of 18 countries, where armed groups and government restrictions threaten religious communities in different ways.

Christian Persecution Fuels Displacement Across Africa

In Nigeria, violence by Boko Haram, ISIS militants and Islamist Fulani herders has displaced more than 3.5 million people, including at least one million Christians. In Yelewata, 200 people were reportedly killed in a single night, some with machetes and others burnt alive.

Solomon Ako, a 33-year-old Christian from northern Nigeria, described being beaten for refusing to convert. 'They immediately asked us to convert, and when we refused, they began beating us. They flogged us with whips.'

In Burkina Faso, jihadist groups, including al-Qaida-linked militants, are estimated to control at least 40% of the country. Christians have reportedly been executed, and survivors have been forbidden from passing their faith on to their children. Neighbouring Mali has seen killings, forced displacement, and demands that Christians follow Islamic dress and conduct rules.

Mozambique has endured a prolonged ISIS-linked insurgency. More than 1,000 Christians have reportedly been killed since 2017, and women have been abducted into sexual slavery, while children have been recruited as soldiers.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Voice of the Martyrs reports that Allied Democratic Forces militants have looted Christian villages and destroyed churches. International Christian Concern reports that churches were bombed and looted during Sudan's civil war, and that abductions and sexual violence occurred.

Christian Persecution Forces Secret Worship in Asia

North Korean Christians risk execution, torture or forced labour if they are discovered practising their faith. The report suggests that Christians make up a large proportion of people detained in labour camps.

China has tightened controls on religious activity. A September 2025 code prohibits unauthorised livestreaming of services and religious content. Members of underground churches also face arrest, and churches have been demolished.

In Pakistan, underage Christian girls face forced conversions and marriages. India recorded more than 700 incidents of anti-Christian violence in 2025, including physical assaults. Christians have also reportedly been forced to exhume their deceased.

Christian Persecution Extends From the Middle East to Nicaragua

A suicide attack on the Mar Elias Church in Damascus on 22 June 2025 killed 25 people and injured 63, amid ongoing harassment of Syria's Christian communities by Islamist militias. President Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly an Islamist fighter, signed a constitutional declaration in March 2025 that established a five-year transitional period, with Islamic jurisprudence designated as the primary source of legislation.

In Gaza and the West Bank, movement restrictions impede Palestinian Christians from accessing holy sites. A UN inquiry documented damage to a church compound in Gaza during an Israeli air strike in October 2023, while Reuters reported Christian leaders' allegations of settler attacks on Christian sites in the West Bank in July 2025.

Christian towns along Israel's border with Lebanon have also reportedly been emptied during Israeli offensives against Hezbollah.

Nicaragua's government, under President Daniel Ortega, has confiscated religious property, closed institutions, and exiled clergy. The government has also reportedly prohibited people carrying Bibles from entering the country.