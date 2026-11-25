A 41-year-old mother was killed by an alligator measuring approximately 14 feet (4.3 metres) near McKay Creek in Largo, Florida, in September 2023.

A witness encountered the animal carrying Sabrina Peckham's remains, prompting emergency responders to be called to the area.

Peckham had been living at a campsite in the wooded wetlands near the creek. Her daughter later wrote that Peckham was believed to have been walking to or from her camp after dark when the animal attacked from the water. The exact circumstances remain unknown.

Witness to Florida Alligator Encounter Initially Mistook Remains for a Mannequin

Jamarcus Bullard, 21, was on his way to a job interview when he noticed an alligator carrying what appeared to be part of a mannequin. He later realised the animal was holding human remains.

Bullard told NBC affiliate WFLA that he threw a rock at the alligator to confirm what he was seeing before the animal pulled the remains underwater.

With assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies subsequently killed and removed the alligator from the waterway. Authorities initially measured it at 13 feet 8.5 inches (4.2 metres). Further human remains were recovered during the animal's post-mortem examination.

Florida Alligator Investigators Examined Peckham's Campsite

An FWC report released in June 2024 found that investigators were unable to determine precisely when or where Peckham encountered the alligator. Her remains showed no signs of having been in the water or inside the animal for a prolonged period.

Investigators searched the brush where Peckham had been staying but found no evidence that the animal had entered her camp. FWC investigator Rich Schefano documented the area on body-camera footage.

'Up over here is the camp where her I.D. was found,' he stated. 'There doesn't appear to be any signs of an alligator having come up in here.'

A park ranger had seen Peckham walking along the canal about a week before her death. Two months before her death, Peckham had been arrested on suspicion of trespassing on county wetland property about half a mile (800 metres) away, according to court records.

Daughter Challenges Speculation About the Alligator Attack

Peckham's daughter, Breauna Dorris, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses and separately addressed online claims on Facebook that her mother had provoked the animal.

'Some details I would like to share are that my mother did not 'taunt' the alligator as some are saying in the news outlets' comments,' she wrote.

'Sabrina was loved by many, and we expected many, many more years with her. Our family is in shambles, trying to cope with this loss. Sabrina, only 41 and homeless at the time, had no funeral or death arrangements in place,' Dorris wrote.

Investigation Examined Links Between Nearby Lakes

Schefano determined that McKay Creek was wider and deeper than he had expected. The waterway connects Taylor Lake to the north with Ridgecrest Lake to the south, where very large alligators had recently been spotted.

After Peckham's death, Pinellas County installed fencing and warning signs along McKay Creek. The report also documented a fatal alligator attack at Taylor Lake in 2022, in which a man died while diving for frisbees.