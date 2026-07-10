In the midst of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the US, Canada, and Mexico, the upcoming weekend brings a long awaited MMA event, the likes of which the fans have not had for a while. At least in terms of who is fighting and the legacy the night can have in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC 329 has all the markings of an instant classic. Connor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 is the main bout of the event that is part of the annual International Fight Week in the UFC, a fan favorite promotion of everything the global mixed martial arts has to offer.

With a total of 14 bouts spread across the early preliminary, preliminary, and main cards, exclusive on Paramount+, the spectacle is scheduled for July 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States. And with the July 9 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony preceding it, it is going to be a weekend celebration of combat sports like no other. As fans of the sport know full well, this is a prime opportunity for wagering enthusiasts to make use of the exciting promotions and odds available for the event. For the best UFC 329 odds and picks across the full 14 fight card, Stake's prediction hub breaks down every matchup from the main event to the opening bout.

Bouts Predictions and Latest Odds

Starting with the 5 fights in the early preliminary card, UFC 329 opens with a Flyweight bout between Alessandro Costa vs Cody Durden. Costa from Brazil is the favorite with 1.42 odds over Durden, USA, with 3.00. In another Brazil vs. America bout, things are a bit more balanced. The Middleweight clash sees Ryan Gandra as the favorite with 1.83 versus Zach Reese with 2.03 odds. Moving on, Farid Basharat from Afghanistan is the absolute, clear-cut favorite with 1.15 odds in his Bantamweight duel with John Garza from the USA, who only got 6.00 odds.

In another Middleweight bout, Damian Pinas from Aruba has 1.42 odds to win against Cesar Almeida from Brazil at 3.00. The final Early prelim fight is the sole Women's bout, a Flyweight that sees the latest UFC Stake Ambassador, American Tracy Cortez, at 1.90 odds against Wan Cong from China, who is at 1.95. This is the most evenly matched fight in the entire lineup, so expect a hard fought matchup where either fighter can take it and where details will decide.

In the Preliminary card, Englishman Luke Riley and American Kai Kamaka III open things up with a Featherweight matchup. Riley is the favorite here, according to the bookies, with 1.37 odds, as Kamaka is stuck at 3.20. It is then on to the first of a few all American clashes as Adian Yanez, with 1.22 odds, faces Cody Garbandt at 4.50 odds in the Bantamweight class.

Then we have the almost comically disproportionate odds when Gable Steveson and Elisha Ellison meet up in the Heavyweight division. Steveson is a lock if there ever was one with 1.03 odds, while Ellison is the worst of underdogs at 14.00! To finish things off in the Premils, Ukrainian Nikita Krylov is the less favored fighter with 2.12 against Australian Robert Whittaker with 1.76 in their Light Heavyweight clash.

On to the main part of the event, the Main card starts with a Lightweight bout that features Americans Bobby Green at 2.15 odds and Terrance McKinney at 1.74 odds. Green has a career record of 35-17-1 and is 3-2 in his last 5. McKinney is 18-8-0 so far and also 3-2 in his last 5. Then, American Brandon Royval, Rank 4 Flyweight fighter, goes up against Lone'er Kavanagh of Great Britain, a Rank 6 fighter. Royval is 17-9-0 for his career, but only 2-3 recently. Kavanagh is 10-1-0 and 3-1 in his last 4. This is why the Brit has the advantage with 1.45 odds over the American's 2.85.

There is another all-American clash, this one in the Bantamweight division, when Rank 4 and Rank 7 fighters meet, mainly Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista, respectively. Sandhagen is the bookies' favorite with 1.71 odds, 18-6-0 in his career and 3-2 in his last 5. Bautista is 17-3-0 and 4-1, with 2.15 odds. On paper, there is a favorite, but in the Octagon, it will not mean much in this one.

In the co-main event, another Lightweight bout awaits the fans. Benoit Saint Denis from France, as the Rank 5 fighter, will fight Paddy Pimblett from Great Britain, the Rank 6 fighter. Saint Denis is 17-3-0 for his career, while Pimblett is 23-4-0. Both fighters have 4 wins and 1 loss in their previous 5 outings. In this one, however, the Frenchman is the favorite with 1.74 odds over the Brit's 2.15. Again, like the previously mentioned bout, this is all on paper, and it can practically be anyone's for the taking.

McGregor vs. Holloway 2: What Happened Last Time?

The main event is so big and important that it deserves its own section, wouldn't you agree? The legendary Irishman and one of the symbols of MMA, UFC, and combat sports in general, Conor McGregor, is fighting in the Welterweight division against longtime Stake ambassador Max Holloway, a legend in his own right. Former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion on one side, and former Featherweight Champion on the other, it is not a title belt meeting but a legacy builder. It is for the bragging rights, for the love of the game, and for the fans.

The McGregor vs Holloway betting odds have tightened steadily since the fight was first announced, and Saturday night will decide whether the market or the fans called it right. So far, the line has moved three different times. They opened at around McGregor +420 and Holloway -550, then moved to some +240 and -298, respectively, only to now sit at +170 to +185 and -205 to −230 for the actual fight week. This progression is a strong indicator of what the fans can ultimately expect and confirmation that, although out of the Octagon for a considerable time, McGregor is not a clear cut underdog, no matter what the odds say. At the moment on Stake, Holloway is the favorite with 1.44 over McGregor's 2.90 odds.

For starters, this is the first appearance for McGregor since he broke his leg at UFC 264 in July of 2021, almost 5 years to the day. For Holloway, it is his debut in the Welterweight division. Their first and only meeting so far came on August 17, 2013, a Preliminary card bout in the Featherweight division, years before either of them even came close to who they are now and what they represent. Back then, very early in their careers, McGregor won via unanimous decision, 30-27, 30-27, 30-26. This time around, circumstances could not be more different, and the fans both know what they can expect and are in awe regarding what might happen.

Max Holloway's Exclusive Interview with Stake

As one of the biggest sports ambassadors in the ever-growing roster of partners, Holloway sat down with the interviewer in preparation for UFC 329. In his exclusive interview with Stake, Holloway brushed off the 'script' talk around the fight and said he's simply preparing for 'the best Conor McGregor there is. The talk offers a rare look at how he's approaching the jump to welterweight, the long awaited rematch, and much more.

Stake opened by asking how the fight even came to be and when he initially learned McGregor was his next opponent:

"I was on vacation, bro, you know? Like, right after my last fight, my wife and I love taking a trip after fights. And I was on vacation in Japan, and they kind of floated the idea to us, but actually, before the vacation, actually, before I was going on my trip, they kind of floated the idea to us that, like, hey, you might fight Conor McGregor. And I was like, holy shit, okay! You know, but the catch is, it's at 170. I'm like, I don't care if it's at heavyweight, you know what I mean? Like, a Conor McGregor fight is a big fight, so sign me up."

Seems like he was as surprised and ecstatic as we were! He continues:

"And then, when I actually was on the vacation, that's when they actually sent the contract, and we found out that it was International Fight Week, so it was amazing, man. You know, we knew for quite some time, but nothing's really signed until you hear the other side being signed. So, we had to wait a little wait for a minute on that, and they figured it out, and now we're here, you know? Days away, and I'm excited."

The conversation quickly turned to the ever looming topic of scripts, expected results, and whether UFC "wants" someone to win, in this case, McGregor:

"UFC can want anybody to win, they can want anything, but that's just not the way it goes. You know, I see everybody talking about scripts and this and that. We live in a generation of freaking La La Land guys, when they think so, the highest level, there's scripts and stuff, which blows my mind, you know? 'Cause I've been with the UFC for quite some time, so. At the end of the day, I mean, I'm not bothered by it, you know? I get to go out there, and I get to control the narrative 'cause I get to go out there and shut all that down on this guy, and go out there and do what I practice, and what I practice is to get my hand raised, so. We get to find out come Saturday night."

Stake asked about Conor's break and what the challenges would have been if Max were in a similar situation of not fighting for that long:

"I mean, this is like our second home. A lot of people are calling Conor out with the five years and blah blah, 'cause he did this and that. I just put myself in the shoes. I don't know what he was doing, but I know five years, bro, reset, getting healthy, you know, doing what you get to do, coming back for a fight. I think I will be fine. As I said, I'm getting ready for the best Conor McGregor, and I look forward to it."

In his mind, Conor is Conor, a guy who beat him once, and he views him as the multiple champion and one of the greats despite the hiatus. That is how champions think. Talking about stuff unrelated to fighting, Stake asked about his hobbies and his love for streaming, particularly on Stake's sister platform Kick. Does Holloway have something in store on that front?

"Yeah, I do. We have something very exciting with Kick. I don't know if I can talk about it. Kick and Stake, so I don't know if I can say anything here. Just stay tuned, stay tuned for fight week. We're going to have an announcement, it's going to be fun, I promise. And for you gamers out there, it's going to be fun. It's going to be pretty-pretty cool."

McGregor VS. Holloway: By the Numbers