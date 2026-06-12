Alex Pereira is set to become part of history as he takes on Ciryl Gane for the UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship at the highly-anticipated UFC Freedom 250 at the White House. Many MMA fans admire Pereira for his fighting skills but there's more to his story than just being an accomplished combat sports athlete.

Unlike other big-name UFC superstars, 'Poatan' remains grounded. He's not fond of publicising his personal life which makes him one of the most interesting figures in the sport.

Quick Facts About Pereira

Born on 7 July 1987 in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Alex Sandro Silva Pereira grew up in the harsh environment of Brazil's favelas. To understand the man known globally as 'Poatan' (meaning 'Stone Hands' in the indigenous Tupi language), one must look to his deep ancestral lineage.

Pereira is of indigenous Pataxó heritage, an ethnicity he fiercely champions on the international stage by wearing traditional face paint and carrying a bow during ceremonial weigh-ins.

Having dropped out of school at the age of twelve to work in a brickyard and later as a mechanic's assistant, Pereira fell into severe alcoholism during his youth. It was his decision to take up kickboxing in 2009, as a desperate means to conquer his addiction, that fundamentally altered the trajectory of his life.

Pereira's Combat Sports Breakout

Pereira's rise to MMA fame is intrinsically linked to his historic tenure in professional kickboxing. Competing under the Glory Kickboxing banner, the Brazilian established himself as an elite striker, becoming the first fighter in the promotion's history to simultaneously hold titles in two weight divisions - middleweight and light heavyweight.

It was his devastating left hook earned him a reputation as one of the most feared strikers on the planet. Pereira found himself engaging in a legendary rivalry with Israel Adesanya, whom he defeated in kickboxing twice.

Pereira eventually transitioned to MMA and signed with the UFC. He debuted late in 2021 and, by his eighth professional MMA bout, had already claimed the UFC Middleweight Championship by defeating Adesanya once again in a dramatic fifth-round knockout.

Though he subsequently lost the belt in a rematch, 'Poatan' moved up to the light heavyweight division. He shattered records by capturing the vacant light heavyweight throne against Jiří Procházka, becoming the fastest fighter in UFC history to win titles in two weight classes.

Family and Personal Life

Away from the blinding lights of the arena, Pereira's personal life reflects a mix of deeply rooted family values and high-profile relationships. He is a proud, devoted father to two sons from a previous marriage. His sister, Aline Pereira, is also an accomplished professional fighter.

Pereira's romantic life has frequently made headlines within the MMA community. Most notably, a highly publicised romance with fellow UFC flyweight contender Tracy Cortez took the internet by storm, with the couple going public on social media during New Year's celebrations. However, demonstrating the fast-paced nature of public scrutiny, Pereira confirmed just days later that the pair had mutually and amicably decided to part ways.

Pereira's Net Worth

Pereira's unprecedented box-office draw and championship accolades have seamlessly translated into immense financial prosperity. His net worth is comfortably estimated to be between $4 million (£3 million) and $5 million (£3.7 million), driven primarily by multi-million dollar fight purses.

Beyond the guaranteed payouts and lucrative pay-per-view points, the Brazilian superstar has attracted a wealth of corporate interest. He acts as an official ambassador for major global brands, securing high-yield endorsement deals with companies such as Stake, Venum, Roobet, and Smilodox, alongside unique digital partnerships in the NFT space.

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Pereira's Hobbies and Other Interests

When he is not subjecting opponents to his trademark stoicism and concussive power, Pereira enjoys hobbies that heavily contrast with his violent profession. He is an avid automotive enthusiast, frequently sharing his passion for collecting luxury vehicles and off-road vehicles.

Additionally, he spends substantial time documenting his life for a massive digital audience, running a highly successful YouTube channel that boasts hundreds of thousands of subscribers.