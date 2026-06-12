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UFC Freedom 250 is set to deliver one of the most unusual events in the promotion's history, with championship fights taking place against the backdrop of the White House. Beyond the spectacle of the venue, the card features some of the UFC's biggest names, including lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, former two-division champion Alex Pereira and fan favourite Justin Gaethje.

The event has generated significant interest from fans eager to see how the White House setting will shape a night already packed with title implications and high-profile matchups. With two championship bouts headlining the card, UFC Freedom 250 could have a major impact on several divisions before the year ends. So, here's how to watch the Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane and Topuria vs. Gaethje bouts.

How and Where To Watch UFC Freedom 250 And What Time The Event Starts

UFC Freedom 250 will take place on Sunday from the South Lawn of the White House, with the main card scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch UFC Freedom 250 live on Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. The event is currently being promoted as a Paramount+ exclusive, with no pay-per-view purchase required, per Paramount Plus.

International viewers also have several options to follow UFC Freedom 250. In the United Kingdom, coverage is expected to begin at 1 a.m. BST on Monday, with TNT Sports carrying the event and some reports also listing Paramount+ availability. Canadian viewers should check local broadcasters and streaming providers for regional coverage details, as broadcast arrangements differ from the United States and vary by rights agreement.

The event marks one of the most distinctive locations ever used for a major UFC card, adding an extra layer of attention to an already significant championship lineup.

UFC Freedom 250 Fight Card Features Two Championship Bouts

The main attraction sees undefeated lightweight champion Ilia Topuria defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje in a bout expected to produce fireworks.

The co-main event carries historic implications for Alex Pereira, who will attempt to add heavyweight gold to a résumé that already includes titles at middleweight and light heavyweight. Standing in his way is former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

The announced main card includes:

Ilia Topuria (c) vs Justin Gaethje (ic) – Undisputed Lightweight Championship

Ciryl Gane vs Alex Pereira – Interim Heavyweight Championship

Sean O'Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi – Bantamweight

Josh Hokit vs Derrick Lewis – Heavyweight

Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler – Lightweight

Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus – Middleweight

Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia – Featherweight

The combination of established champions, rising contenders and veteran stars has helped make UFC Freedom 250 one of the year's most anticipated events.

3 DAYS. ARE YOU READY⁉️@UFC FREEDOM 250 x WHITE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/TTo5ZmvGmM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 12, 2026

Why Experts Favour Pereira Over Gane At UFC Freedom 250

While the interim heavyweight title fight is viewed as one of the closest matchups on the card, most CBS Sports analysts are backing Alex Pereira to defeat Ciryl Gane. Four of the five experts selected the Brazilian to win, with several predicting a knockout finish despite Pereira making his heavyweight debut.

Analysts believe Pereira's elite striking credentials give him a slight edge. The former middleweight and light heavyweight champion has built a reputation as one of the UFC's most dangerous knockout artists, and many expect his power to carry into the heavyweight division. Experts have also noted that Gane is unlikely to rely heavily on wrestling, potentially setting up a stand-up battle that plays to Pereira's strengths.

The betting odds reflect how competitive the contest is expected to be, with Gane listed at -115 and Pereira at -105. Supporters of Pereira also point to his record in high-pressure fights and his opportunity to make history by capturing a UFC title in a third weight class as reasons he could leave the White House with interim heavyweight gold.

CBS Sports Experts Select Topuria Over Gaethje

While Pereira has received strong backing from analysts, the consensus is even stronger in the main event. CBS Sports' panel unanimously selected Topuria to defeat Gaethje, with most predicting a knockout or technical knockout victory.

Topuria enters the contest as a significant betting favourite at -520, while Gaethje is listed at +390.

Whether the favourites deliver or the underdogs produce surprises, UFC Freedom 250 offers a rare combination of championship stakes and historic surroundings. For Topuria and Pereira, victory would not only strengthen their legacies but also secure a memorable place in one of the UFC's most distinctive events.