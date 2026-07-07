Scottie Pippen has entered a new chapter in his personal life after seemingly taking his relationship with a younger woman public. The six-time NBA champion was recently photographed with his reported new girlfriend, who is said to be 23 years old.

The 59-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer appeared relaxed as the pair posed together in front of a crowd. Pippen wore a cream-coloured outfit, while his companion opted for an all-white ensemble.

The brief video and photographs quickly spread across social media, attracting millions of views within hours and reigniting public interest in the former Chicago Bulls star's life away from basketball. The appearance also marked Pippen's first high-profile romance since his divorce from former wife Larsa Pippen.

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen and his new 23-year-old girlfriend are going viral after making a public appearance together. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sxh7NfgI0h — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 6, 2026

Life After Divorce Draws Renewed Attention

Pippen's new romance comes several years after the end of his marriage to Larsa. The couple married in 1997 and were together for more than two decades before finalising their divorce in 2021 after years of an on-and-off separation. They share four children, including Scotty Pippen Jr., who has followed his father into professional basketball after beginning his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers and later establishing himself with the Memphis Grizzlies.

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Although Scottie Pippen has largely kept his dating life out of the spotlight since the divorce, Larsa frequently made headlines for her own relationships. Most notably, she dated Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. Their relationship lasted for more than a year before the couple eventually split, drawing intense media coverage throughout its run.

The recent appearance immediately prompted a wave of online reaction. Some social media users questioned the couple's 36-year age gap, while others defended Pippen, saying he appeared happy and deserved to move on following his highly publicised divorce.

Neither Pippen nor his representatives have publicly commented on the reported relationship.

'Personally... I'm glad for the dude. After all the BS he had to endure with his ex. But.... Scottie.. becareful with this one. Js...,' one X user wrote.

'Well, wasn't his ex-wife closer to his age? How did that workout? So I guess age isn't that much of a factor, to each his own. If they're happy and they're both adults, go for it!' another commented.

'All yall broke dudes mad because us brother with money can smash the chicks u trying to date lol. Money talks,' a third user wrote.

Jordan Family Links Intensified the Controversy

Larsa's relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, attracted widespread attention because of the well-documented history between Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. Once celebrated as teammates who led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships during the 1990s, the two NBA icons have appeared increasingly distant in recent years.

Pippen has openly criticised Jordan in interviews and in his memoir, Unguarded, while also questioning how their partnership was portrayed in the hit documentary The Last Dance. Those comments helped fuel speculation about lingering tensions between the former teammates.

Against that backdrop, Scottie Pippen's latest public appearance has once again placed his personal life under the spotlight.