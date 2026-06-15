Conor McGregor and Max Holloway will renew their rivalry in a UFC clash on 11 July in Las Vegas, reigniting one of the sport's most closely followed match-ups 13 years after their first meeting.

The bout has quickly become defined less by its timing and more by a single, divisive question: whether Holloway truly deserves his status among the sport's elite as a pound-for-pound featherweight, or whether McGregor is right to challenge that reputation on the basis of his overall legacy and standing in the division.

Their first encounter saw McGregor defeat Holloway despite suffering a torn ACL during the bout. The Notorious won via unanimous decision, securing early bragging rights over the Hawaiian fighter.

Regardless, Holloway went on to rebuild his career and establish himself as one of the standout names in the featherweight division. In fact, many have hailed the 34-year-old fighter for his performances, with some branding him among the best boxers in MMA and arguably the number one pound-for-pound featherweight at 145 pounds.

McGregor, however, has never agreed with that assessment. He vowed that at UFC 329 in July, he intends to prove those backing Holloway wrong by challenging both his reputation and perceived standing in the sport's elite rankings.

'You said the best boxer? We're going to see. No. 1 pound-for-pound featherweight? After I beat you at featherweight? We're going to see now,' McGregor said in a UFC interview hosted by Joe Rogan.

McGregor's comments were hardly surprising, given the outspoken persona he is known for. While he may have won their first meeting via unanimous decision, there are several factors to consider heading into UFC 329 beyond their shared history.

Both are now more seasoned and have accumulated significantly more experience since their younger years. Also, the fight is set at welterweight (170 pounds), further indicating that the fighting conditions are expected to be different from their original meeting at featherweight.

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For McGregor, several things come to mind. He is three years older than Holloway, and there is uncertainty over whether he still has the same level of power and speed to contend with his 34-year-old adversary.

Also, the last time McGregor was in the Octagon was at UFC 264 in July 2021. Conor was unable to continue after suffering a devastating leg break (fractured tibia) that ended the fight.

Given the years away from mixed martial arts competition, McGregor's injury is understood to have fully healed. However, his long absence raises questions over conditioning, casting further doubt on his chances against Holloway, who has remained active and experienced both victories and defeats in that period.

Holloway's Rollercoaster UFC Ride

Holloway's most recent victory came at UFC 318 in July 2025, where he defended his UFC BMF (Baddest Motherf****r) title against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout, winning via unanimous decision.

However, his most recent outing ended in disappointment. Facing Charles Oliveira at UFC 326, Holloway lost via unanimous decision and also relinquished the UFC BMF title.

Given the recent developments in their respective careers, it is clear that both McGregor and Holloway enter UFC 329 with a strong personal desire to prove they can still compete in the Octagon. Their first meeting 13 years ago remains significant but arguably takes a back seat to their current trajectories and evolving legacies.

Trilogy on the Horizon if Holloway Wins

Of the two fighters, Holloway is widely viewed as the one with more to prove. In the same interview with Rogan, he suggested that 11 July would not be their final meeting, hinting at a potential rematch later in the year.

'I'm going to be 1-0 against him, then we're going to rematch at the end of the year. That's what's going to happen,' Holloway said.

That statement either reflects confidence or hints at a broader narrative building around the rivalry. If current odds are any indication, the Hawaiian could be in a strong position to make that scenario a reality despite McGregor's attempts to shift the narrative ahead of fight night.

A look at CBS Sports' odds and betting trends shows Holloway as the favourite over McGregor. He is listed between -310 and -550 depending on the sportsbook, while McGregor is the underdog at +250 to +350.