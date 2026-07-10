Jacob Tobey's reported departure from the San Antonio Spurs has become one of the biggest sports media stories of the week, with public attention turning to Loren Waters, the award-winning filmmaker linked to viral allegations that surfaced online.

The Spurs television play-by-play announcer is reportedly no longer with the organisation after Instagram posts accused him of having an affair with Waters, the sister of Spurs player Lindy Waters III.

While neither Tobey nor the Spurs has publicly addressed the allegations, multiple outlets have reported that his employment has ended.

Who Is Loren Waters?

Waters is a Cherokee and Kiowa filmmaker and producer from Oklahoma whose work centres on Indigenous stories and authentic Native representation.

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Through her production company, Waters Media, she has contributed to projects including Reservation Dogs, Fancy Dance and The Lowdown, while her short documentary Tiger won the Short Film Special Jury Award for Directing at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Her work has earned industry recognition, including selection for Forbes' '30 Under 30' list and Filmmaker Magazine's '25 New Faces of Independent Film'.

She also serves as executive director of the Lindy Waters III Foundation, which supports Native youth and Indigenous communities through educational and outreach programmes.

Waters is the sister of Lindy Waters III, a shooting guard for the San Antonio Spurs who has previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

During the 2025-26 season, Tobey and Lindy took part in Spurs events celebrating Native American Heritage Month, highlighting their shared Indigenous heritage.

Jacob Tobey Axed as Spurs Announcer

The controversy began after messages appeared on Tobey's Instagram account accusing him of cheating on his longtime girlfriend with Waters. The posts were later deleted, but screenshots spread rapidly across social media.

Soon afterwards, Tobey's social media accounts were either made private or deactivated. According to Front Office Sports, the broadcaster is no longer employed by Spurs Sports & Entertainment, although the franchise has not publicly commented on his reported departure.

Tobey joined San Antonio before the 2024-25 NBA season after previous broadcasting roles in Denver and Oklahoma. Just weeks before the controversy emerged, he had announced a multi-year contract extension with the Spurs.

Alleged Affair Spreads Online

The allegations gained momentum after screenshots of deleted Instagram Stories were widely shared online, prompting widespread discussion among NBA fans.

The posts, which Tobey's longtime girlfriend allegedly shared through his Instagram Stories, accused the Spurs broadcaster of infidelity and claimed he had ended their six-year relationship.

One post read: 'This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I'm a good guy because I'm not. :)'

Another Story featured what appeared to be a photo booth image of Tobey kissing Waters alongside the caption: 'Me and the new girl Loren Waters :).' Although the posts were later deleted, screenshots quickly circulated across social media.

Neither Loren nor Lindy Waters has publicly commented on the allegations, while Tobey has remained silent since making his social media accounts private.

Waters has also made her social media profiles private, and no official statements have been issued by any of those directly involved. As a result, much of the public interest has shifted to learning more about Waters and her career.