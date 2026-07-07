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Mia Khalifa has firmly shut down online rumours linking her romantically to Argentina and Atletico Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, using a blunt social media post that quickly went viral for its unexpected reference to the September 11 attacks.

The former adult film star responded after reports in Argentina and Italy claimed she was dating the World Cup winner despite Álvarez's long-standing relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Maria Emilia Ferrero. The speculation spread rapidly across social media before Khalifa publicly addressed it herself. Her response immediately shifted attention away from the rumour and onto the unusually sharp way she dismissed it.

Khalifa Delivers a Blunt Public Rebuttal

Posting on X, Khalifa made it clear she was not dating anyone and used Álvarez's age to drive home the point. 'To clear things up: I'm not dating anybody, and if I was, it certainly wouldn't be someone not old enough to remember where they were on 9/11,' she wrote.

Mia Khalifa denies that she's in a relationship with ex-Man City star Julian Alvarez in brutal fashion 😳



Khalifa: "To clear things up: I’m not dating anybody, and if I was, it certainly wouldn’t be someone not old enough to remember where they were on 9/11." pic.twitter.com/DreIF9m9Jh — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) November 22, 2024

The post quickly attracted widespread attention, with many users focusing as much on the 9/11 reference as on the denial itself. Álvarez, who was born in January 2000, has not publicly commented on either the rumours or Khalifa's remarks.

Khalifa has frequently used social media to address speculation surrounding her personal life, often responding directly rather than allowing rumours to gather momentum. In this case, a single post was enough to become the dominant talking point.

Long-Term Relationship Casts Doubt on the Claims

The reports also drew attention because Álvarez has long maintained a public relationship with Ferrero. The couple, both from Córdoba, Argentina, have known each other since childhood and have remained together throughout Álvarez's rise from River Plate to Manchester City and, more recently, Atletico Madrid. Ferrero has regularly been seen supporting the striker during club and international matches, while the pair have occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Neither Álvarez nor Ferrero has publicly responded to the speculation. The episode nevertheless illustrated how quickly unverified celebrity rumours can circulate online, particularly when they involve internationally recognised athletes and public figures.

Football Has Become Part of Khalifa's Public Profile

Although best known for her media career, Khalifa has developed a visible presence within football circles through her long-standing support for the sport and her active engagement with fans online.

She previously appeared on Arsenal fan channel AFTV while explaining that her true allegiance lies with West Ham United. 'Well if my other teams tell you anything, it's that I love teams that suck,' she joked.

Discussing how she first became interested in English football, Khalifa credited the 2005 film 'Green Street.' 'The same reason every American knows anything about West Ham or Premier League soccer – from Green Street Hooligans.'

She later reinforced that point in another social media post, writing: 'I watched "Green Street Hooligans" when I was young and ever since then I've loved West Ham.' Her outspoken football opinions and regular online commentary have made her a familiar figure among football supporters, particularly across social media.

Not the First Time She Has Addressed Football Rumours

This is not the first occasion on which Khalifa has publicly responded to football-related speculation. During the FIFA World Cup, an image circulated online that appeared to show her wearing a United States hat while attending a match alongside fellow former adult film performer Lana Rhoades at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Khalifa quickly dismissed the image as fake, posting: 'It's AI, I wouldn't have a team USA hat.'

The incident highlighted the growing challenge public figures face as AI-generated and manipulated images become increasingly convincing and widely shared online.

Her latest response followed a similar pattern. Rather than allowing speculation to continue unchecked, she addressed the claims directly in a brief statement that rapidly became the story itself.

For now, Khalifa's X post remains the only direct public response to the rumours linking her with Álvarez. Neither the Atletico Madrid forward nor Ferrero has commented publicly, leaving Khalifa's viral denial as the clearest statement on speculation that briefly connected two internationally recognised public figures from very different backgrounds.