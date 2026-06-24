Former UFC star Dustin Poirier has spoken candidly about his wellbeing following his recent arrest for public intoxication. He admitted that he requires support as he struggles to adjust to life after retirement from mixed martial arts.

The 37-year-old was arrested at Atlanta International Airport on Sunday after an incident that led to him being charged with public drunkenness, a misdemeanour offence under Georgia law. Footage of the arrest, which quickly circulated online, appeared to show 'The Diamond' being removed from a flight after allegedly confronting airline employees and making threats towards officers who attended the scene.

Authorities eventually took the former UFC interim lightweight champion into custody without significant resistance. He later appeared before a court in Atlanta on Monday and was released on bond. The incident marks the first known criminal offence on Poirier's record.

Retirement Has Been Difficult For Poirier

While many initially viewed the episode as an isolated lapse in judgement, Poirier has since revealed that his relationship with alcohol has become a growing concern. He revealed that it has been an issue since he walked away from professional competition last year.

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Shortly after the arrest, Poirier issued a brief statement on social media, telling followers that he was 'working on myself'. The retired fighter returned to Instagram on Tuesday with a more detailed and personal message.

'I'm at the point where I need some help, walking away from fighting hasn't been easy on me and alcohol isn't the answer. It has ruined my father's life and I will not allow it to ruin mine, my family deserve me at 100%. I'm trying to do everything I can to get my mind right and take the right next steps,' Poirier wrote on his Instagram story.

The statement was widely supported by fans and fellow fighters, many of whom praised Poirier for speaking openly about his difficulties and seeking assistance.

Poirier Has Been Hinting At His Problem

Poirier officially retired from MMA in 2025 following a defeat to Max Holloway at UFC 318 in New Orleans. The loss brought an end to a distinguished career that saw him become one of the sport's most respected competitors and a fan favourite throughout his lengthy tenure in the UFC.

Since leaving the Octagon, Poirier has been open about the emotional and psychological challenges associated with retirement. Like many elite athletes, he has faced the difficult task of adapting to a new routine after spending much of his adult life focused on competition and training.

Poirier's arrest came only weeks after he discussed those struggles during an appearance on 'Full Send MMA', where he reflected on the realities of life after fighting and the adjustments required once a sporting career comes to an end.

Despite retiring from active competition, 'The Diamond' has remained heavily involved in the sport. He continues to train regularly and work with athletes at American Top Team, one of the most prominent MMA gyms in the United States.

He has also taken on several media roles, including appearances on UFC broadcasts and a recurring position on UFC on Paramount's 'Deep Waters' programme, where he provides analysis and commentary on developments across the promotion.