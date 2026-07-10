A single close-up photograph was all it took to send social media into overdrive. During France's 3-0 victory over Sweden in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cameras captured Kylian Mbappé with visible bumps on parts of his face, quickly sparking thousands of reactions online.

While some users rushed to accuse the French superstar of using steroids, others pushed back just as quickly, arguing that the marks looked far more like razor bumps caused by shaving. As wild theories spread across X, the football itself was almost forgotten, despite Mbappé producing another brilliant display with two goals in France's comfortable win.

Mbappé's Viral Photo Online Debate

The viral image showed the 27-year-old France captain with noticeable bumps around his beard area. Within hours, social media was flooded with comments, memes and amateur diagnoses as users tried to explain the appearance of his skin.

Some posts immediately linked the blemishes to performance-enhancing drugs, despite offering no evidence to support such claims.

One user wrote, 'The appearance of France's superstar Mbappe's face during the Sweden match has gone viral on social media. You know what's causing these pimples, right?'

Another quickly escalated the discussion by posting, 'Drug test him immediately after the game. That's steroids.'

The accusations spread rapidly, with several users claiming acne could be a side effect of anabolic steroid use. However, there has been no evidence, report or official statement suggesting Mbappé has used banned substances.

Another user wrongly suggested, 'This is called a colloid scar. It happens when a person gets a very minor cut while using a razor, and the wound closes up little by little until it turns into a bump like raised skin.'

Another post even made offensive personal claims about Mbappé's private life without providing any factual basis.

Despite the growing rumours, none of the online theories were backed by credible medical evidence or official information.

🚨 BREAKING:



​The appearance of France's superstar Mbappe's face during the Sweden match has gone viral on social media.



​You know what's causing these pimples, right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1he7GhsZRa — GBC (@GBC_Press) July 9, 2026

Fans Point To Razor Bumps Instead

As the steroid allegations gained traction, many users stepped in to offer a much simpler explanation. Several argued that Mbappé was likely dealing with pseudofolliculitis barbae, commonly known as razor bumps.

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One widely shared post read, 'Razor bumps, not 'roids, common shave struggle for kings who stay clean-shaven.'

Another user explained, 'Those are as a result of shaving with foam or the like! However if one uses oil shaving and gel shaving products it will be gone! Those with thicker hair types like those with African, Mediterranean heritage, etc are prone to it. Please stop spreading false information!'

A further comment added, 'These aren't 'roid pimples 😂 Classic razor bumps (pseudofolliculitis barbae) from shaving curly hair super common for Black athletes + match sweat. Mbappé still dropped a brace in the 3-0 win. Stop the reach. Still, he looks great, so lest all not focus on it pls.'

That explanation also reflects what dermatologists have long observed. Pseudofolliculitis barbae develops when shaved hairs curl back into the skin, creating inflamed bumps that closely resemble acne.

The condition is particularly common among people with tightly curled facial hair and can become more noticeable after frequent shaving, sweating and physical activity.