Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunninghamhas finally explained the story behind her now-viral 22-second pointing gesture, which became one of the biggest WNBA memes of the year.

The unusual moment occurred during the Fever's victory over the Phoenix Mercury on 22 June, when Cunningham silently pointed at Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner for more than 20 seconds without saying a word. The clip quickly spread across social media, inspiring countless memes and leaving many fans wondering what had prompted the bizarre exchange. Cunningham has now revealed that irritating Bonner was exactly the point.

What Happened During the Viral Moment?

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The incident took place late in the fourth quarter after a heated confrontation involving Indiana star Caitlin Clark and Phoenix forward DeWanna Bonner.

Following the exchange, officials assessed technical fouls, but Cunningham believed Bonner should also have been penalised for her role in the altercation. As she walked onto the court to question the referees, Bonner objected to Cunningham pointing in her direction.

Instead of stopping, Cunningham simply continued pointing while maintaining eye contact for approximately 22 seconds, creating one of the most talked-about moments of the WNBA season. Both Cunningham and Bonner ultimately received technical fouls.

What Did Sophie Cunningham Say About It?

Speaking on her podcast Show Me Something, Cunningham admitted the gesture was childish but said she could not resist after realising how much it was frustrating Bonner.

Recalling the incident, she said: 'I was just kind of pointing, and [Bonner] was like, "Don't you point at me!" And I was like, "Oh, shouldn't have said that."'

She added that she deliberately stayed silent throughout the exchange.

'I didn't say a word.'

Looking back on the now-famous clip, Cunningham laughed at herself, calling it: 'The stupidest thing I've ever done.'

She then explained why she kept pointing.

'I think it was so dumb. But it was pissing her off, and I couldn't help myself. I could not. She was losing her s***, and all I was doing was literally pointing.'

Tension Between Cunningham and Bonner

The moment carried extra significance because Cunningham and Bonner share history.

The pair were briefly team-mates with the Indiana Fever during the 2025 WNBA season before Bonner left the club and later returned to the Phoenix Mercury. Cunningham has also publicly defended team-mate Caitlin Clark on several occasions, and many fans viewed her actions as standing up for Clark after the altercation with Bonner.

Although Cunningham did not suggest their previous relationship was the reason for the exchange, many supporters believe the history between the two players added another layer to an already heated contest.

How Did the Internet React?

Within hours, Cunningham's silent finger-pointing gesture had become one of the biggest sports memes of 2026.

Social media users edited the clip into countless jokes, using it to represent everything from spotting a friend across a room to calling out someone who had made an obvious mistake. The unusual combination of Cunningham's expressionless face and Bonner's increasingly animated reaction proved irresistible to internet users.

People magazine described the gesture as a 22-second clip that 'the memes will live forever', while fans on Reddit praised Cunningham's ability to provoke a reaction without saying a single word.

Although Cunningham herself insists the moment was 'so dumb', her explanation has only made the clip even more popular. What began as a brief disagreement during a WNBA game has evolved into one of the league's most recognisable viral moments, proving that sometimes saying nothing at all can make the loudest statement.