Jimmy Fallon is facing a wave of criticism after welcoming Conor McGregor on 'The Tonight Show,' with viewers accusing the host of helping rehabilitate the fighter's public image despite his legal history. The backlash has only intensified after fans noticed Fallon appeared reluctant to promote the interview across his social media channels.

McGregor, 37, appeared on the NBC late-night programme to discuss his upcoming return to the UFC, where he is set to face Max Holloway at 'UFC 329' on 11 July. Yet much of the conversation online quickly shifted away from sport and towards the controversy surrounding the former UFC champion.

Social Media Backlash Builds

Within hours of clips from the interview circulating online, Fallon found himself at the centre of mounting criticism from viewers who questioned why McGregor had been given a high-profile television platform.

The criticism stems from a civil case in Dublin in which a jury found McGregor liable for the 2018 rape of Nikita Hand at a hotel. Hand was awarded €248,603 (£206,000) in damages following the two-week trial. McGregor has consistently denied wrongdoing and maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual.

Many viewers argued that the interview failed to acknowledge the controversy surrounding the fighter. Instead, Fallon adopted his usual light-hearted tone, chatting about McGregor's UFC comeback and reminiscing about a previous night out together.

One X user wrote, 'This is disgusting. Shame on @jimmyfallon.' Another user accused Fallon of helping to 'rehabilitate' McGregor's image, while another described the booking as 'absolutely vile'. Several commenters also pointed to the host's role as a father, arguing that giving McGregor a mainstream platform sent the wrong message.

On Fallon's YouTube channel, several users voiced their dismay. 'It's amazing to me that you haven't at least deleted this yet,' someone wrote. Another opined, 'A woman has defiled and then publicly humiliated. I never want to hear that accusations of sexual assault ruin men's lives. He was literally convicted.'

More users complained about Fallon's hosting on McGregor. 'Is this a joke?? The man is convicted of RAPE in Ireland, and you're hosting him on your show and giving him a platform?!? WTFFF'

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Questions Over Fallon's Silence

What has made the criticism more persistent is the perception among some viewers that Fallon has been unusually quiet about the appearance since it aired.

Fans flooded the comments section of one of his recent Instagram posts, which promoted a separate segment featuring Sir Paul McCartney, asking why there were no celebratory clips or promotional reels featuring McGregor.

'Don't want to post McGregor @jimmyfallon? Why not?' one commenter asked. Another wrote: 'No post about having Conor McGregor on the show???'

A third viewer suggested the lack of promotion spoke volumes, writing that it was 'almost like... it shouldn't have happened'.

There is no evidence Fallon or his team deliberately attempted to suppress the interview. Nevertheless, the perception has fuelled further discussion among critics who see the absence of promotional content as notable given how heavily celebrity appearances are usually marketed across social media.

The Case Continues to Follow McGregor

The anger surrounding the interview cannot be separated from the details heard during the Dublin civil trial. During proceedings, jurors heard evidence from medical professionals who examined Hand after the alleged assault. A paramedic told the court she had rarely seen someone so bruised. Dr Daniel Kane, a consultant gynaecologist and forensic examiner, testified that Hand was 'shaking and crying' during her examination.

The court heard she suffered extensive bruising and a scratch measuring 9cm on her left breast. Kane also described the removal of a tampon that had become lodged internally. After the verdict, Hand said she felt that 'justice has been served' and later urged other survivors not to remain silent.

McGregor appealed the ruling, arguing that aspects of the evidence presented to jurors should not have been admitted. Appeal judges ultimately rejected those arguments and dismissed the appeal in its entirety.

Following the original verdict, McGregor posted a statement on X insisting that the encounter had been consensual. He acknowledged making personal mistakes but denied assaulting Hand and vowed to continue fighting the decision through legal channels.

Returning to the Spotlight

During his appearance on 'The Tonight Show,' McGregor focused on his return to competition after a lengthy absence from the UFC. 'I'm excited,' he said, adding that he was 'ready to rock' after five years away from the Octagon.

Discussing his mindset before fights, McGregor told Fallon: 'You have to be calm; you have to be composed. You have to trust your training and your discipline. There's no hiding in the Octagon.'