UFO podcaster Kelly Chase says she has filed a police report over an alleged drugging at a hotel in Palo Alto, California, on 19 November 2023. In a statement published on 30 October 2026, she also challenged an explanation she says she received about a supposed 'military abduction.' Neither the alleged drugging nor any military involvement has been independently established.

The account concerns events Chase dates to the day after the Sol Foundation's inaugural symposium at Stanford University. The foundation confirms the conference took place on 17 and 18 November 2023. Chase, who formerly hosted The UFO Rabbit Hole, discussed her allegations in the description accompanying an episode of her current podcast, Inquiry with Kelly Chase.

Kelly Chase Questions an Alleged Drugging and Military Explanation

Chase alleges that people within the UFO disclosure community discouraged her from contacting police after the incident. She says she was told it had involved a military abduction and that the US Department of Defense could handle the matter through channels unavailable to local police.

That was an explanation Chase says others gave her, not an established account of what occurred. No corroborating medical records, police findings or military documentation were provided in the sources reviewed for this article.

Chase said she accepted the explanation for years before receiving information in April 2026 that caused her to reconsider it. She has voiced suspicions about a former business partner but acknowledged that she 'can't know for sure' who might have been responsible. No independently verified evidence linking that person to the alleged incident has been presented.

The separate allegations Chase says she heard in April also remain unverified. They do not, on their own, establish what happened in Palo Alto or identify anyone responsible.

In her podcast description, Chase wrote that she had been 'lied to, gaslit, and terrorized for three years'. Her statement describes how she views her experience. It should not be taken as proof that any named individual committed a crime.

Kelly Chase Says She Has Now Contacted Police

Chase said in the 30 October podcast statement that she had filed a police report. In a separate public post dated 29 October, she reportedly provided what she described as a report number. The report itself has not been independently examined, and police have not been confirmed as having corroborated her claims.

A report, even if its filing is confirmed, would document an allegation rather than establish that an offence occurred. It would not by itself demonstrate that investigators had identified a suspect or opened a criminal investigation.

Her account also contains a discrepancy about how many people were affected. At one point, Chase described herself and another woman as having been drugged. Elsewhere in the same statement, she referred to three people. The precise number remains unclear without further confirmation.

Chase raised questions about whether Stanford researcher Garry Nolan, an organiser of the 2023 symposium, had been told about the incident. She said Nolan responded that he had not known about it and that she had no reason to reject his answer. His response has not been obtained independently for this article.

Kelly Chase Challenges Loyalty to UFO Whistleblower David Grusch

Chase's statement also introduced a broader argument about how the UFO disclosure community judges high-profile claims. She discussed former US intelligence officer David Grusch following his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, published on 30 September 2026.

Chase previously expressed public support for Grusch but now questions whether loyalty to prominent figures can interfere with scrutiny. Her criticism focuses on how supporters assess testimony, not on a verified finding that Grusch's claims are false.

Using a courtroom analogy, she warned against drawing conclusions from untested assumptions. It is a pointed criticism within a movement that regularly asks officials to disclose evidence about unidentified anomalous phenomena.

Screenshots of Reddit discussions reproduced by Cybernews suggest differing reactions. Some commenters urged others to hear Chase out, while others questioned her motives. The original posts have not been independently authenticated, and neither position provides evidence about the hotel incident.

Chase says she intends to disclose more about what happened. She has not provided a confirmed date for those disclosures, and the evidence needed to establish what occurred at the hotel remains unresolved.