China's new supply chain security regulations are increasing uncertainty for Western manufacturers, as the measures could strengthen Beijing's control over critical rare earth minerals essential for electric vehicles, semiconductors, and defense technologies.

The regulations come as Western governments accelerate efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains amid rising geopolitical and trade tensions.

This issue is significant because billions of dollars are expected to be invested globally in rare earth minerals over the next decade. These materials are vital for electric vehicles, semiconductors, renewable energy systems, and defense.

Analysts warn that additional legal and compliance barriers could slow Western supply chain diversification and raise manufacturing costs for key industries.

While several countries have rare earth reserves, China retains a strategic advantage through its dominance of global processing and refining capacity.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the top three producers accounted for 86% of global rare earth mining in 2024, with China alone contributing 60%, making supply disruptions a major concern for manufacturers worldwide.

New Chinese Regulations Increasing Compliance Concerns

The recent concerns arise from the new Regulations on Industrial and Supply Chain Security issued by China's State Council on 7 April 2026.

The regulations expand China's authority to impose countermeasures against actions deemed harmful to the country's supply chain security.

They also allow Chinese authorities to take discriminatory measures, including prohibitions, restrictions, and the suspension or limitation of activities against foreign countries, regions, or international organizations considered risks to China's industrial and supply chain systems.

Additionally, China has been expanding its economic and legal toolkit during ongoing trade discussions with the United States to strengthen control over strategic sectors and sensitive industrial data.

These policies have placed many Western firms in a compliance dilemma. Companies operating in China must meet Western transparency standards related to sourcing and sustainability while also adhering to strict Chinese national security and data regulations.

Legal analysts warn that increasing legal complexity could complicate multinational supply chain audits and raise compliance costs for industries heavily reliant on critical minerals, particularly electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, and semiconductors.

Rare Earth Dependence Remains a Major Business Risk

In recent years, governments in Europe and North America have made efforts to diversify critical mineral supply chains.

For example, the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act aims to strengthen the EU's critical raw material capacity and improve resilience by reducing dependencies, investing in research, innovation, skills, and promoting supply chain sustainability and circularity.

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Similarly, the United States has heavily invested in domestic semiconductor and battery supply chains through industrial policy programs designed to enhance long-term economic security.

Several countries, including Australia, Canada, Vietnam, and Indonesia, are also exploring alternative sourcing options for automotive and technology sectors.

However, industry experts say reducing reliance on China and replacing its dominant role in rare earth processing will remain challenging in the near term. Mining and refining projects often require years of investment, infrastructure, and environmental approvals before becoming operational.

Businesses are increasingly prioritizing supply chain resilience over pure cost-cutting as geopolitical tensions reshape global manufacturing strategies.

Some market analysts have also noted increased investment in shares of strategic mineral and rare earth companies following reports of tighter Chinese export oversight and regulatory expansion.

Businesses Are Reassessing 'China Plus One' Strategies

Many multinational firms previously adopted 'China Plus One' strategies by maintaining operations in China while gradually expanding elsewhere. However, industries are increasingly diversifying amid rising geopolitical tensions and growing regulatory complexity.

According to the World Economic Forum, global companies are seeking to reduce supply chain concentration to mitigate risks from trade disputes, geopolitical instability, and critical material shortages.

Some business groups believe concerns over the latest Chinese regulations may be overstated. They argue that multinational firms have historically adapted to China's regulatory changes and are likely to continue viewing the country as a critical manufacturing and consumer market.

However, others warn that growing uncertainty around compliance rules and industrial policy could discourage long-term investment in sensitive sectors.

What to Watch in Q3 2026

Over the coming months, businesses and investors will closely monitor several major developments as governments intensify efforts to secure critical mineral supply chains amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Analysts anticipate possible expansion of Chinese export controls on critical minerals and industrial technology, following a broader pattern of tightening restrictions on rare earths and related materials.

Some experts warn that supply chain disruptions could persist, affecting electric vehicle batteries, semiconductor manufacturing, and renewable energy production if tensions escalate further.

Reuters reports on rare earth shortages and export licensing delays already illustrate how restrictions can directly impact global production timelines and industrial output.

Industry observers also expect increased Western investment in alternative rare earth processing hubs outside China, particularly in Australia, Canada, and Southeast Asia.

This expectation is supported by findings from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the World Economic Forum, both emphasizing the urgent need to diversify away from China's highly concentrated refining capacity.

Meanwhile, analysts foresee additional US and EU industrial policy measures aimed at strengthening domestic semiconductor, battery, and critical mineral supply chains.

These efforts are reflected in ongoing policy coordination and strategic partnerships designed to reduce dependence on China.

Investors and Manufacturers Closely Monitoring Policy Developments

Investors are closely watching how governments and businesses respond to the evolving regulatory environment surrounding critical minerals and industrial supply chains.

Analysts believe future developments in trade negotiations, export controls, and industrial policy could significantly impact global manufacturing costs and investment decisions in the coming quarters.

While China remains central to global rare earth processing, recent regulatory changes are accelerating international efforts to diversify supply chains and bolster economic security across strategic industries.