Recent data suggests that crews are now being dispatched to tackle battery-related infernos at a rate of nearly five per day, prompting calls for stricter safety regulations.

The scale of the problem was highlighted in new research from insurer QBE, which revealed that fire brigades in the UK are called 48.8 lithium-ion battery fires every day. This frequency marks a significant escalation in domestic fire risks, with the London Fire Brigade alone reporting 522 lithium-ion battery fires in 2025.

These fires are particularly dangerous because they involve 'thermal runaway', a process where a battery enters an uncontrollable, self-heating state. The blazes produce their own oxygen and release a toxic vapour cloud of hydrogen fluoride and carbon monoxide, making them incredibly difficult for standard extinguishers to suppress, according to the International Fire and Safety Journal.

The Danger of Incompatible Chargers

Converted or retrofitted e-bikes and e-scooters—often purchased from unregulated online marketplaces—were involved in fires more frequently than officially manufactured models.

Many of these incidents occur while the devices are charging, particularly when owners use incompatible or aftermarket chargers that lack proper voltage cut-off safety features.

The Independent reports that a significant number of fires are linked to DIY conversion kits in which standard bicycles are fitted with battery-powered motors. These kits often lack the rigorous testing found in factory-built models—leading to catastrophic failure when the cells are damaged or overcharged.

Disposable Vapes and Waste Hazards

Despite declining, the number of disposable vapes poses a fire hazard in the UK's waste management system. The batteries found in vapes can be crushed by compacting machinery when thrown into general household bins or recycling lorries.

The ensuing mechanical damage often triggers sparks that ignite surrounding rubbish, leading to massive fires at recycling centres that can burn for days and require over a dozen crews to extinguish.

Local authorities have urged the public to use dedicated battery recycling points to mitigate this invisible threat to the nation's infrastructure.

The danger was laid bare when a fire broke out in a ground-floor vape shop on Glasgow's Union Street, causing severe damage to the historic, B-listed Victorian Forsyth Building. The incident triggered a multi-agency emergency response and forced the complete closure of Glasgow Central station—Scotland's busiest rail hub—for two weeks, disrupting travel for thousands of commuters.

The crisis is part of a wider, destructive pattern across the UK linked to lithium-ion technology. In a separate incident in Lewisham, a powerful battery explosion tore through a flat in Reculver Road. The London Fire Brigade discovered that the blast—which forced a woman to jump from a third-storey balcony to escape the blaze, as reported by the BBC, and caused significant structural damage—was triggered by an e-bike battery left to charge overnight in a hallway.

Meanwhile, a couple in Wigan were able to put out a fire that started in the spare room of their bungalow after leaving e-bike batteries charging for several hours. Firefighters gutted the room, and the couple were taken to the hospital for treatment for suspected smoke inhalation.

Karl Gibbons, the Head of Prevention at Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service, told the BBC that 'a lot of the fires are caused by DIY conversion kits and batteries that aren't bought from an approved dealer.' She said, 'Buy a device from an approved reputable dealer. Look for UKCA or CE markings to show that that's been quality-checked in terms of the build.' Gibbons also warned that owners should be awake and at home when charging e-bikes.

New Safety Recommendations

Retailers and safety advocates warn that without intervention, the number of blazes will continue to climb as lithium-ion technology becomes more integrated into daily life.

In response to the mounting casualties and property damage, The Guardian reports that the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) argue that 'stronger action is needed to ensure industry takes responsibility for product safety and that clear, consistent guidance is available to protect lives and reduce fires.'

QBE recommends buying only certified devices from reputable suppliers and retailers, and charging them in outdoor sheds or garages rather than in hallways, which can block escape routes.

UK businesses should train all staff on using lithium-ion batteries safely and implement emergency response plans 'before allowing batteries on-site.'