Whirlpool layoffs in Iowa deepened this week after the appliance manufacturer confirmed another 288 jobs will be eliminated at its Middle Amana refrigerator plant, bringing the total number of positions cut since summer 2025 to 879. The latest redundancies are due to take effect on 5 July, according to a filing submitted to Iowa's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification system.

The news came after months of uncertainty surrounding the future of the Middle Amana facility, one of the largest employers in rural Iowa County. Whirlpool had already announced 250 layoffs in July 2025 and a further 341 in February this year. The factory, which produces refrigerators sold under Whirlpool, Amana, Maytag and KitchenAid brands, once employed around 3,000 workers and has long been a cornerstone of the local economy.

Intensified Pressure on Iowa Manufacturing Hub

The scale of the latest cuts has renewed concerns among elected officials and labour representatives about the future of domestic manufacturing jobs in the region.

In March, US Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks wrote directly to Whirlpool chief executive Marc Bitzer, warning that continued reductions at the plant could have far-reaching consequences for the community. She argued that the layoffs risked weakening a manufacturing base that local workers had spent decades helping to build.

The concern is understandable. While 288 jobs may represent a line item on a corporate balance sheet, in a relatively small community such losses can ripple through local businesses, schools and public services. Middle Amana's economic fortunes have been closely tied to the factory for generations.

Whirlpool, however, maintains that the decision reflects broader market conditions rather than a retreat from American manufacturing. In his response to Miller-Meeks, Bitzer pointed to more than $150 million invested in the facility in recent years and stressed that the company continues to manufacture the majority of its US-sold appliances domestically.

'Of the major appliances we sell in the US, 80% are produced in our US plants,' Bitzer wrote, adding that Whirlpool's domestic manufacturing footprint remains substantially larger than that of many competitors.

The chief executive also argued that the Amana operation faces particularly intense competition because rival manufacturers produce much of the same category of products outside the United States, allowing them to operate at lower costs.

Dispute Over Mexico Operations

What remains contested is the reason behind the workforce reductions. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers has repeatedly alleged that Whirlpool's strategy involves shifting work away from American facilities and towards Mexico. Following the February layoffs, the union accused the company of expanding production south of the border while reducing opportunities for workers in Iowa.

Union representatives highlighted Whirlpool's manufacturing investments in Mexico, including the expansion of a refrigerator plant in Ramos Arizpe in 2024 and additional spending at its Celaya facility. They also pointed to claims that Mexico has become the sole production location for the company's French Door refrigerator line, with products exported back to North American consumers. That accusation has become a central point of tension in the debate over the Amana plant's future.

Bitzer has rejected the allegation. In correspondence with Miller-Meeks, he said the layoffs were linked to the plant's ongoing modernisation efforts rather than any transfer of production to Mexico. Whirlpool has previously described the project as a multi-year transformation intended to create a more efficient operation while continuing production of two-door bottom-mount and French door refrigerators in Amana.

The company has also said it plans further investment in the facility over the coming years to expand operations and upgrade the range of products manufactured there.

Yet those assurances arrive against a difficult backdrop for the wider appliance industry. During a May earnings call, Bitzer said demand for major household appliances across North America had fallen to its weakest level since the 2008 financial crisis. Refrigerators, dishwashers and other big-ticket purchases have been hit particularly hard as consumers remain cautious with spending.

Read more Donald, Melania Trump Living Arrangements Leaked: POTUS' 'Wife's Area' Comment Confirms Separate White House Bedrooms Donald, Melania Trump Living Arrangements Leaked: POTUS' 'Wife's Area' Comment Confirms Separate White House Bedrooms

Investors have felt the pressure as well. Whirlpool's share price, which reached a 12-month high of $110.59 in July 2025, was trading at around $40 on Friday.

Neither Whirlpool nor the union immediately provided additional comment following the latest announcement, leaving unanswered questions about whether further reductions could follow or whether the company's promised investment programme will ultimately stabilise employment at the Iowa facility.

Nothing beyond the statements and documents cited above has been independently confirmed. Claims regarding the reasons for the layoffs remain disputed between Whirlpool and union representatives.