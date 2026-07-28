Prime Minister Andy Burnham was forced on to the defensive over Labour's small boats strategy on Tuesday, as nearly 900 migrants crossed the Channel in his first week in office and a clip of him insisting 'the plan is working' triggered a wave of criticism on social media.

Burnham has been under growing pressure over small boat arrivals since taking office on 20 July, with critics accusing him of avoiding the issue while focusing on energy bills, bus fare caps and his 'No 10 North' project in Manchester.

His government has pointed to official Home Office data that show 11,884 arrivals in the first half of 2026, a 41 per cent fall on the same period in 2025, and record numbers of removals following closer UK–France cooperation.

Burnham Leans on Data To Defend Small Boats Strategy

‘It’s about getting a grip on the entire situation.’



Prime Minister Andy Burnham breaks his silence on small boat crossings, praising Shabana Mahmood’s plan and saying there is more to be done.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/8eknOuS7yq — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 28, 2026

On GB News, where a breaking news strap asked 'Will Burnham stop the small boats?', the prime minister argued that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's 'very rigorous plan' was beginning to have an impact.

'Let's remember, the numbers can fluctuate, but overall, boat crossings are down, down quite significantly year on year,' he said, adding that removals were up and that 'the figures are pointing in a better direction'.

According to Home Office statistics cited by the government, 13,350 small boat arrivals have been recorded so far this year, which ministers say is 45 per cent lower than at the same point in 2025 and 16 per cent down on 2024.

Inside government, those percentages are treated as evidence that increased patrols, joint operations with France and faster processing are affecting behaviour in the Channel.

Read more Labour Surges Past Reform UK for First Time in 16 Months as 'Burnham Bounce' Takes Hold Labour Surges Past Reform UK for First Time in 16 Months as 'Burnham Bounce' Takes Hold

Between 22 and 25 July alone, however, 881 people made the crossing in 13 boats, including a so‑called mega dinghy on 23 July carrying a record 165 people in a single journey.

That spike, in the first full week of his premiership, has been seized on by opponents questioning whether the government has sufficient control of the situation.

Pressed in Derby on whether the crossings pose a 'threat to national security', Burnham said he had ordered 'all relevant and necessary checks' to be carried out on those arriving.

'There have to be rigorous checks so that people are not put through into a situation where they are out without the relevant safeguards,' he told reporters, describing the issue in terms of both security and safeguarding.

'The public want to see control being exerted, and while we've made progress, there is more to do, and I recognise that completely.'

Social Media Calls for Tougher Small Boats Stance

GB News posted a clip of his interview on X, repeating his line that 'it's about getting a grip on the entire situation'. Replies quickly filled with critical responses.

'Rebranding the same policy doesn't make it a new policy. People want results, not a new spokesperson,' one user wrote, reflecting frustration among those who say they have heard similar pledges from previous governments.

Another commenter claimed the lower year‑on‑year numbers had little to do with Mahmood's plan, writing: 'Down because of the weather! Stop b********ing Andy!' A third went further, accusing Burnham and Labour of lacking any real intention to stop the crossings and calling him 'a liar'.

Burnhan is a liar. He and labour has no desire whatsoever to stop the boats. For the record that is more of an priority than number 10 north. — Steve Orton (@SteveOrton78) July 28, 2026

Polling cited by Labour strategists suggests more than 60 per cent of Britons doubt any prime minister, Burnham included, can genuinely stop the small boats.

Government insiders argue that calls for measures such as turning boats back at sea take little account of legal and operational constraints.

Human rights obligations, maritime safety rules and relationships with European partners all influence what is possible in practice, they say, even as online debate focuses on demands for 'zero tolerance' and rapid results.

Burnham has tried to connect the Channel issue to his wider message about competence. He told GB News that he had 'raised this repeatedly through the Makerfield by‑election' and maintained that the government was 'getting a grip on the entire situation'.

For now, nearly 12,000 arrivals this year, one mega dinghy carrying 165 people and a series of critical X posts are shaping public perception of Labour's small boats strategy.