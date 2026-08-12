An Afghan man, who was a private hire taxi driver and former British Army translator, was sentenced to seven years in jail for raping a teenager. Abdul Nabizada, 36, was accused of sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman who was on her way home from a night out in Edinburgh in November 2021.

Instead of taking his passenger home, Nabizada took advantage of the woman's 'intoxicated' state and drove her to a secluded area in Joppa, near Edinburgh. The translator then raped the woman. He also made sure to take her phone, so she couldn't call for help.

Long-Lasting Impact

Nabizada was convicted last month. During his sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 11 August, Judge John Morris KC described the offence as 'extremely serious'. 'She was vulnerable because she was intoxicated and that should have been obvious to you,' he told the Afghan driver.

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Calling it a 'crime of opportunism,' Judge Morris said the rape will have a 'long-lasting impact' on the victim. The woman had been on a night out with friends on 13 November 2021. She booked a car home, but mistakenly entered Nabizada's taxi.

Narrating the incident, the woman said Nabizada was first very persistent in asking her permission to have sexual intercourse with him. She declined, explaining that she had a boyfriend. But Nabizada wouldn't take no for an answer, so he drove to a secluded area and became violent with the victim.

Family Man With Four Children

In his defence, lawyer David Taylor said Nabizada was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following his work with Western militaries. He worked as an interpreter for the British army in his homeland of Afghanistan. He went to the UK in 2016 and applied for British citizenship.

Taylor told the court that Nabizada may be deported due to his conviction. He is a family man with four children. He denied the allegation against him and, through his defence team, showed off his positive references.

Judge Morris, in sentencing Nabizada, said he had taken into account that Nabizada has no prior charges and convictions and that many people from Edinburgh's Afghan community wrote character reference letters. They said that Nabizada was of previous good character. Aside from the seven-year sentence, Nabizada will also be placed on the sex offenders register.

Staying Safe During a Night Out

Police Scotland, which apprehended Nabizada, released guidelines on how people, especially women, can stay safe even while intoxicated after a night out. Authorities suggest that the travel home should be planned—before even leaving the house for the night out.

Police Scotland enumerated the helpful tips: 'Plan the night and how you'll get home; make sure your phone is charged; stay with people you know; ask a staff for help if a small amount of alcohol makes you feel sick or strange.' The force also recommends using a trusted taxi company to get home, or arranging a lift with someone trusted.

It is not uncommon for crimes to happen during or after nights out, with large crowds and alcohol often involved. Police Scotland further advises: 'Tell someone where you're going, who you're meeting, and when you plan to be back.'