Climate scientists whose research helped shape Greater Manchester's carbon reduction strategy have urged Mayor Andy Burnham to publicly oppose the reported approval of the Rosebank and Jackdaw North Sea oil and gas developments.

In an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister, academics from the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of Manchester said they were concerned by reports that the UK Government could approve further development of the two projects.

The researchers argued that such a decision would conflict with the climate ambitions Burnham has previously supported as Mayor of Greater Manchester, particularly the region's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2038.

#London, #UK#Climate activists from Fossil Free London stage a #protest outside the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero calling on Andy Burnham and the new energy secretary, Miatta Fahnbulleh, to stop the Rosebank oil and gas field in the North Sea pic.twitter.com/aZhkdvAJFc — Hans Solo (@thandojo) July 23, 2026

Scientists Cite Greater Manchester Climate Commitments

Among the signatories is Professor Kevin Anderson, who has long advised on carbon budgeting and climate policy.

The academics noted that their research contributed to the evidence base underpinning Greater Manchester's climate strategy and said they believe the region's commitments should be reflected in wider national energy policy.

In their letter, they wrote that reports of potential approval for Rosebank and Jackdaw had been received with 'considerable concern'.

They argued that, if those reports prove accurate, proceeding with the projects would represent a significant departure from the climate principles that have informed Greater Manchester's environmental strategy.

The letter calls on Burnham to publicly support climate policies consistent with those commitments and to encourage the UK Government to prioritise emissions reductions.

Rosebank and Jackdaw Remain Under Review

The Rosebank and Jackdaw developments were approved under the previous Conservative government but subsequently became the subject of legal challenges.

A court ruled that environmental assessments for oil and gas developments should consider not only emissions produced during extraction but also the climate impact of burning the fuel once it reaches consumers.

The judgment required further environmental consideration before the projects could proceed.

The developments remain politically sensitive because the Labour Party pledged during the general election campaign not to issue new oil and gas licences.

Rosebank and Jackdaw occupy a more complex position because they were licensed before the change of government, leaving ministers to determine how existing approvals should be treated under current policy.

A consultation relating to Jackdaw is scheduled to conclude on 8 August.

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On Novara Live, @AyoCaesar and @MichaeljsWalker discuss the split in the labour movement over fossil fuels, after reports that Andy Burnham might issue new oil and gas drilling licences in the North Sea.



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Scientists Warn of Climate Implications

The academics argue that approving additional North Sea oil and gas production would undermine the UK's international climate commitments and weaken its credibility when encouraging other countries to reduce emissions.

Their letter also references recent extreme weather events, including heatwaves and wildfires across the UK and Europe, as evidence of the growing impacts of climate change.

The researchers point to deteriorating air quality and moorland fires in parts of Greater Manchester as examples of environmental pressures already affecting local communities.

They further argue that the remaining global carbon budget is narrowing rapidly and cite estimates suggesting that global carbon dioxide emissions would need to decline by around 8% each year to remain broadly consistent with limiting long-term warming to around 2°C.

Those figures reflect the scientists' interpretation of current climate research and form part of the basis for their opposition to further fossil fuel development.

Burnham Yet to Respond Publicly

At the time of publication, Burnham had not publicly responded to the open letter.

While the decision on Rosebank and Jackdaw ultimately rests with the UK Government and the relevant regulatory processes, the scientists say Burnham's previous support for Greater Manchester's climate ambitions gives his position particular significance.

Supporters of continued North Sea production argue that domestic oil and gas can contribute to energy security during the transition to lower-carbon sources, while opponents contend that new fossil fuel developments are incompatible with the UK's climate objectives.

As consultations and legal processes continue, Rosebank and Jackdaw remain among the most closely watched energy projects in the UK.

The debate surrounding the developments highlights the continuing challenge of balancing energy security, economic priorities and legally binding climate commitments as the Government determines the future of the projects.