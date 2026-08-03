Silver Alerts are pinging US phones more than ever, and the reason is demographic. As the population ages, more people with dementia wander, yet the response stays a state-by-state patchwork, with Michigan signing its own system into law only last month.

Why the Alerts Are Multiplying

The driver sits in the numbers. More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, and the Alzheimer's Association projects that figure will rise to nearly 13 million by 2050. Up to 60% of people with dementia wander at least once, according to the association, and each episode can set off a search.

That is why notifications feel like they are everywhere. The pool of people at risk keeps growing, and it will keep growing for decades as older Americans make up a larger share of the population. The number of those searches climbs with each passing year.

What a Silver Alert Actually Does

A Silver Alert works like an Amber Alert, but for missing seniors and vulnerable adults rather than abducted children. Most states set the threshold at age 60 or older, paired with a cognitive impairment such as dementia. Once police confirm a person is missing and cognitively impaired, the state pushes out a description so the public can help find them.

How that message travels is where states split. Some send it straight to nearby cell phones through the federal Wireless Emergency Alerts system. Others rely mainly on highway message boards and local media, which reach drivers but can miss neighbours on foot.

A System That Changes at Every State Line

Michigan shows how recent some of these fixes are. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 456 on 23 July, directing the Michigan State Police to build a Silver Alert system that pushes notices to phones. Sponsor Senator Mallory McMorrow said 37 states and Washington DC already ran similar programmes, leaving Michigan a late adopter.

The designs vary sharply. Maryland split its alerts in 2024 into one tier for people missing in a vehicle and another for those on foot. Florida leans on highway signs and, by its own rules, does not use the same emergency broadcast channel it reserves for child abductions. The result is a national problem met by dozens of different answers.

Why Speed Matters More Than Signs

The stakes explain the urgency. 'When they become lost, it can become a very dangerous situation very quickly,' said Matt Phelan of Michigan's Alzheimer's Association. If a missing person with dementia is not found within 24 hours, up to half suffer serious injury or death, the association warns. Speed decides the outcome.

Geography matters too. Most people who wander leave on foot and are found within half a mile of where they started, the association says. That detail exposes the flaw in systems built around highway signs, which are aimed at motorists and offer little help when the missing person never reached a road.

For millions of adult children listed as an emergency contact, the lesson is direct. The alert that reaches your phone may depend less on the danger your parent faces and more on which state line they happen to live behind. A national problem, for now, still has a local answer.