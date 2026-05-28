A Florida teenager charged in the death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner will not be jailed ahead of trial after a US federal judge ruled he can remain under family supervision while proceedings continue, according to a hearing in Miami on Wednesday.

CNBC explained that the ruling means her stepbrother, Timothy Hudson will continue living with his uncle under strict monitoring conditions, despite prosecutors pushing for him to be detained. The judge's decision came as legal arguments intensified over whether he poses a continuing risk to the community while awaiting trial.

Hudson was initially arrested as a juvenile shortly after Kepner's death and allowed to stay with a relative due to his age. That position changed in April 2026, when a federal grand jury indicted him as an adult, raising the possibility of pre-trial detention.

Cruise Ship Murderer's Fate, According to Judge

During the hearing, US District Judge Edwin Torres said detention would normally be likely under similar circumstances but noted the specific situation required closer consideration. He pointed to the logistical strain detention would place on Hudson's family, who live several hundred miles away in Hernando County.

'If it were a 20-year-old under the exact circumstances I probably would have detained,' the judge said. 'The presumption would be we were just not going to take that chance.'

He added, 'This is a different animal.'

Hudson's legal status means he must remain under electronic monitoring and can only leave his home accompanied by his uncle or aunt. The court also indicated it may explore alternative detention arrangements closer to his family's residence before revisiting the question of custody.

Prosecutors strongly opposed his release, arguing he presents a danger to the public. One government attorney questioned how authorities could be expected to assess future risk, saying, 'What is needed to prove a danger? A second dead body?'

The defence countered that Hudson has complied with all release conditions for months and is not a flight risk, emphasising his age and lack of previous criminal history. Prosecutors responded that the delay in charging reflected the time needed to gather evidence rather than uncertainty over his involvement.

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Inside the Brutal Murder of Anna Kepner

Anna Kepner died on 7 November 2025 aboard a Carnival cruise ship while travelling with her father, stepmother, and Timothy, her stepbrother. Investigators later alleged she was found under a bed in her cabin, wrapped in a blanket and concealed by life vests. A medical examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by mechanical asphyxiation.

They were part of a blended family: Anna's father married Hudson's mother in December 2024, which made them step-siblings. They were also on the same cruise together when Anna died, and reports say they even shared a cabin during the trip.

The case was first handled as a juvenile case, but later upgraded after a grand jury decided to charge Hudson as an adult.

Prosecutors have raised concerns about where Hudson is currently living, pointing out that there are two other minors in the same home. His defence team says he is receiving counselling and is being closely supervised by family members while he awaits trial.

The trial is currently expected to start in September, although that date could still change depending on further legal arguments before the court. For now, the judge has allowed Hudson to stay out of custody under strict conditions, a decision that prosecutors say could be risky, while the defence argues his age and behaviour so far support keeping him in the community.

Juvenile Cases in the US

In the US, it is not unusual for younger suspects to be treated differently from adults, especially when courts are deciding whether they should remain in custody before trial. Juvenile law is built around the idea that minors are still developing and may be more capable of rehabilitation, so judges are often given more flexibility in how they handle detention.

In serious cases, teenagers can still be charged as adults, but that does not automatically mean they are immediately jailed. Courts typically consider factors like age, mental maturity, family support, risk to the public, and whether the suspect is likely to flee. In some situations, judges allow house arrest, electronic monitoring, or supervised release instead of detention, particularly if there are strong arguments that the young person can be safely managed outside a secure facility.

However, in violent felony cases, pre-trial detention is also common, so outcomes can vary widely depending on the judge and circumstances.