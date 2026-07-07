A viral claim that the Federal Reserve is 'printing money' again swept social media this week, but the nearly $10 billion (£7.6 billion) in bond purchases fuelling the excitement is routine financial plumbing, not a return to pandemic-style stimulus.

Posts amplified by crypto accounts, including the widely followed X profile Crypto Rover, framed an expected $9.96 billion (£7.59 billion) injection as a bullish green light for Bitcoin and other risk assets. The figure traces back to the New York Fed's published purchase schedules, which have run at roughly $10 billion a month since spring.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 FED WILL INJECT $9,956,000,000.00 INTO THE ECONOMY NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/EYQwaNjD4q — Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) July 4, 2026

What the Fed Is Actually Buying and Why

The purchases are reserve management purchases, or RMPs, which the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) approved unanimously at its 9 to 10 December meeting. The central bank buys short-term Treasury bills to keep bank reserves at what it calls an 'ample' level after money market rates started climbing late last year.

Minutes from that meeting showed market participants surveyed by the Fed expected net purchases of about $220 billion (£168 billion) over the first 12 months. Officials stressed the operations exist to support 'market functioning' and interest rate control, a job distinct from the quantitative easing (QE) campaigns that pumped trillions into the economy during the pandemic.

The New York Fed's trading desk began with $40 billion (£31 billion) in December, kept the pace elevated through the April tax season, and has since scaled back to around $10 billion (£7.6 billion) a month alongside roughly $16.5 billion (£12.6 billion) in monthly reinvestment purchases.

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Why Crypto Twitter Gets It Wrong

QE deliberately pushes down long-term borrowing costs to fire up spending and asset prices. RMPs simply grow the balance sheet in line with the economy's demand for cash and reserves, standard practice for decades before 2008. The pandemic-era comparison simply does not hold.

The distinction matters for traders betting fresh liquidity will lift Bitcoin. The Fed ran a nearly identical programme in October 2019, and officials repeated then, as now, that the purchases carried no signal about where interest rates were heading.

The Rate Picture Tells the Opposite Story

If anything, policy is leaning tighter, not looser. The effective federal funds rate sits at 3.63%, and the FOMC has held its target range at 3.5% to 3.75% for four consecutive meetings. June's projections showed the median policymaker pencilling in at least one rate hike this year, with US consumer inflation hitting 4.2% in May after the Iran conflict pushed up energy prices.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who took office in May, told the European Central Bank forum in Portugal last week that prices remain 'too high'. Futures markets now price rates near 3.8% by October, a level that implies tightening rather than easing. The next FOMC meeting runs 28 to 29 July.

What It Means for Your Wallet

For US households, the purchases matter at the margins rather than the headlines. Steadier money markets mean banks can fund themselves more cheaply overnight, and Bank of America strategists have estimated the programme could pull the 10-year Treasury yield down by 20 to 30 basis points, a move that filters into mortgage rates, car loans, and business borrowing.

That is a quiet tailwind worth watching, not a firehose of new cash chasing speculative assets.

So the bond buying is real, the sums are large, and the operation will keep expanding the Fed's balance sheet into 2027. The money printer meme, however, remains exactly that. A meme.