China's insistence that it has the final say over the next Dalai Lama has become one of the most consequential disputes in modern Buddhism. For many observers, the position carries an unmistakable irony. An officially atheist Communist Party says it has the authority to approve the reincarnation of Tibetan Buddhism's highest spiritual leader.

Beijing argues that the issue is not solely a religious matter but one of state sovereignty and domestic law. Chinese officials maintain that the selection of the next Dalai Lama must comply with Chinese regulations and historical practice, while the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile reject that claim, insisting the decision belongs exclusively to Tibetan Buddhist tradition.

The dispute reaches far beyond theology. It has become a test of competing claims over religious authority, political legitimacy, and China's wider influence across the Buddhist world.

Why Beijing Says It Has the Final Say

China bases its position on a combination of historical precedent and modern law. Chinese officials argue that imperial governments exercised authority over the recognition of senior Tibetan Buddhist figures, including through the Golden Urn system introduced during the Qing dynasty. Beijing also points to regulations adopted in 2007 requiring government approval for the reincarnation of what it describes as 'living Buddhas,' placing the recognition of senior Tibetan Buddhist leaders under state supervision.

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On that basis, Chinese authorities contend that any future Dalai Lama must receive official state approval. The Dalai Lama has repeatedly rejected Beijing's position, saying any successor appointed or endorsed by the Chinese government would not be regarded as legitimate under Tibetan Buddhist tradition. The Tibetan government-in-exile has likewise argued that reincarnation is a spiritual process that cannot be determined by a secular state.

The disagreement has fuelled expectations that rival Dalai Lamas could eventually emerge—one recognised by Beijing and another accepted by many Tibetan Buddhists outside China.

The Panchen Lama Dispute Casts a Long Shadow

Much of the scepticism surrounding China's position stems from an earlier succession dispute involving the Panchen Lama, Tibetan Buddhism's second-highest spiritual figure. In 1995, the Dalai Lama recognised a six-year-old boy as the Panchen Lama. Chinese authorities rejected that choice, appointed a different candidate and took custody of the boy recognised by the Dalai Lama, who has not appeared publicly since.

That episode remains one of the most sensitive issues in Tibetan Buddhism and continues to shape international concern over the eventual recognition of the next Dalai Lama. Critics cite the Panchen Lama dispute as evidence that political considerations can override traditional religious processes, while Beijing maintains that its actions were consistent with Chinese law and its responsibilities in governing Tibetan affairs.

Buddhism Has Become Part of China's Regional Strategy

The succession dispute unfolds against the backdrop of China's expanding investment in Buddhist diplomacy across Asia. Over the past decade, Beijing has funded temple restoration, academic exchanges, Buddhist forums and pilgrimage infrastructure as part of a broader effort to strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties throughout the region.

Among the most prominent projects is Lumbini in Nepal, widely recognised as the birthplace of the Buddha. Publicly disclosed plans include a proposed $2 billion expansion of Lumbini Pradesh University and a separate $3 billion initiative to develop the surrounding area into a major international pilgrimage destination.

India is reportedly pursuing major cultural investments nearby, highlighting how Buddhist heritage has increasingly become another arena of strategic competition between Asia's two largest powers.

Researchers who study Chinese foreign policy have argued that these initiatives form part of Beijing's broader soft-power strategy, using religion and shared cultural heritage to deepen relationships across Buddhist-majority and Buddhist-influenced countries.

A Spiritual Question With Global Consequences

The debate over the next Dalai Lama is therefore about far more than the succession of a single religious leader. For Beijing, the issue is closely tied to sovereignty, governance in Tibet and the state's policy of overseeing recognised religious institutions. For the Dalai Lama, Tibetan religious leaders and many followers, the succession remains an exclusively spiritual matter that should be decided according to centuries-old Buddhist tradition rather than political authority.

China's growing investment in Buddhist institutions across Asia adds another dimension to that debate. Supporters present the initiatives as efforts to preserve shared cultural heritage and strengthen regional ties, while critics argue they also advance Beijing's geopolitical interests through religious diplomacy.

Who ultimately recognises the next Dalai Lama will therefore carry significance well beyond Tibet. It will help determine not only the future leadership of one of Buddhism's most influential institutions but also whether political authority or religious tradition prevails in one of the world's most closely watched succession disputes.