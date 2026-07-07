A key measure of the US labour market has fallen to its lowest level in four years, intensifying concerns that the economy may be losing momentum despite a relatively low unemployment rate. The latest figures have also fuelled fresh debate over President Donald Trump's economic record after a disappointing June jobs report pointed to slowing hiring across several major sectors.

Former Treasury official and economic analyst Steve Rattner argued that the decline effectively erased the labour market's post-pandemic recovery. Responding to last week's employment report, he noted that labour force participation had slipped to 61.5%, its lowest level since 2021.

Labor force participation has fallen to 61.5% — the lowest since 2021, erasing the entire post-pandemic recovery.



Since Trump's inauguration, over a million people have left the job market — which explains part of the reason the unemployment rate dropped last month. pic.twitter.com/XwaYDiFQi0 — Steve Rattner (@SteveRattner) July 6, 2026

'Labor force participation has fallen to 61.5% — the lowest since 2021, erasing the entire post-pandemic recovery,' Rattner wrote on social media. 'Since Trump's inauguration, over a million people have left the job market — which explains part of the reason the unemployment rate dropped last month.' His assessment has added to a broader debate among economists over whether recent labour market weakness represents a temporary slowdown or the beginning of a more sustained cooling in employment.

Why the Participation Rate Matters

While the unemployment rate attracts most of the attention, many economists consider labour force participation an equally important measure of the economy's health. The figure tracks the proportion of working-age Americans who are either employed or actively seeking work. People who stop looking for jobs are no longer counted as unemployed, meaning the headline unemployment rate can remain relatively stable even as fewer people participate in the workforce.

The labor participation rate, which includes those with a job or actively seeking one, fell to 61.5% — the lowest level in 50 years outside of the pandemic.https://t.co/BFYaHeHIzD — KATV News (@KATVNews) July 7, 2026

Following the sharp disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, labour force participation gradually recovered, climbing to 62.8 per cent in mid-2023. Since then, however, that recovery has steadily faded, with the latest reading returning to levels last seen in early 2021. For analysts, the decline suggests the labour market may be weaker beneath the surface than the unemployment rate alone indicates.

Read more Nearly 2 Million Americans Have Been Out of Work for Over Six Months, the Highest Toll Since 2021 Nearly 2 Million Americans Have Been Out of Work for Over Six Months, the Highest Toll Since 2021

Hiring Slowdown Raises Fresh Concerns

The June employment report reinforced those concerns. US employers added just 57,000 jobs during the month, well below economists' expectations, while the leisure and hospitality industry lost 61,000 positions—the sector's steepest monthly decline since the pandemic.

The U.S. economy added 57,000 jobs in June, below economists’ forecasts of 113,000, according to the monthly employment report released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.https://t.co/7xmkJ1L91U — Washington Signal (@WashingtonSgnal) July 7, 2026

Reuters reported that some economists linked the softer hiring figures to higher fuel prices following conflict in the Middle East, which increased inflationary pressures and weighed on consumer spending.

Sung Won Sohn, professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University, said the losses were particularly notable because June is typically one of the busiest periods for travel and tourism.

'June is usually a strong month for travel, restaurants, hotels and entertainment,' Sohn said. 'Some of this may be payback after earlier strength, but it also raises a broader concern; lower-income consumers may be pulling back, and service employers may be less confident about summer demand.'

The figures surprised many economists, who had expected seasonal travel and tourism to provide a stronger boost to hiring during the summer months.

Manufacturing Promises Face Renewed Scrutiny

Rattner also questioned whether the administration's industrial strategy is translating into sustained employment growth. He argued that most job gains since Trump's return to office have been concentrated in health care and education rather than manufacturing, despite repeated promises that tariffs and trade policies would help rebuild the nation's industrial base.

'Since President Trump's re-election, the vast majority of job growth has been in health care and education,' Rattner wrote. 'Despite promises to re-shore industry through tariffs, over 100,000 manufacturing jobs have been lost.'

Since President Trump's re-election, the vast majority of job growth has been in health care and education.



Despite promises to re-shore industry through tariffs, over 100,000 manufacturing jobs have been lost. pic.twitter.com/bnnsnDiHhO — Steve Rattner (@SteveRattner) July 6, 2026

Manufacturing has remained a cornerstone of Trump's economic agenda, with the administration arguing that tariffs and domestic investment incentives will strengthen American industry over time. The latest employment figures, however, suggest the sector has yet to experience the broad-based rebound many supporters had anticipated.

Rattner also highlighted a widening gender divide in employment, noting that while women have recorded modest job gains since Trump's inauguration, men have lost nearly 500,000 jobs over the same period.

A Key Test for Trump's Economic Agenda

Whether the latest figures prove to be a temporary setback or the start of a broader slowdown remains uncertain. However, economists generally agree that labour force participation offers important context that the unemployment rate alone cannot provide.

Taken together, weaker hiring, declining workforce participation and continued manufacturing losses have intensified scrutiny of an economy that many viewed as one of Trump's greatest political strengths.

For an administration that has consistently placed economic performance at the centre of its agenda, the participation rate may become an increasingly important measure in the months ahead. If fewer Americans continue working or actively seeking employment while hiring remains subdued, the debate over Trump's economic legacy is likely to extend well beyond the headline unemployment rate.