With Iran talks at a near-standstill and more than 1,500 commercial ships still stranded in the Gulf, a stark assessment from The Telegraph has laid bare the impossible bind Donald Trump now finds himself in. Writing for the publication, Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator David Blair argued that Trump is left with three options on Iran, and that every single one of them is bad.

The piece landed as global energy markets remained under acute strain. According to the IEA's latest monthly report, crude and oil product flows through the Strait of Hormuz fell from 20 million barrels per day before the war to just 3.8 million in early April, pushing North Sea Dated crude to $130 (£96) per barrel — in what the agency has called the largest disruption to oil supplies in history. Brent crude has not dropped below $100 a barrel in nearly two weeks, and the national average gas price in the United States rose to a wartime high of $4.39 (£3.25) per gallon, up more than 30 cents from a week prior.

A Chokepoint Unlike Any Other

To understand why Trump's options are so limited, it helps to understand what the Strait of Hormuz actually means to the world. The strait is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying around a quarter of global seaborne oil trade and significant volumes of liquefied natural gas and fertilisers. Its closure has not merely disrupted energy markets — it has sent shockwaves through food supply chains as well.

Over 30 per cent of global urea, which is widely used and produced from natural gas, is exported from Gulf countries through the strait, leading the International Food Policy Research Institute to warn of long-term increases in food prices due to disruption in fuel and fertiliser markets. Meanwhile, analysts project a 16 per cent rise in global commodity prices, with Asia bearing the brunt of the crisis — the region receives around 85 per cent of all crude shipments from the Gulf, and oil imports fell by 30 per cent year-on-year in April alone, reaching their lowest level since October 2015.

Trump should snatch the victory now by declaring victory & bringing our troops home.



If we stay, we extend Iran’s ability to turn this into a quagmire. Keeping the blockade or resuming the war gives Iran the ability to physically bleed us in the region & politically bleed us at… https://t.co/hEn08zwsqm — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) May 8, 2026

Arab News analyst Zaid Belbagi wrote that the situation now constitutes 'the most severe stress test the entire global energy supply system has ever known,' noting that unlike previous disruptions caused by a supplier exiting the market, 'the 2026 crisis involves a strategic chokepoint effectively going dark — this is structurally different and, in many ways, far more difficult to compensate for.'

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has put hard numbers to the damage. Its research found that the closure of the Strait is expected to raise the average West Texas Intermediate price of oil to $98 (£73) per barrel and lower global real GDP growth by an annualised 2.9 percentage points in the second quarter of 2026. Bloomberg reported that traders and analysts are now starting to consider the prospect that oil prices might surge to an unprecedented $200 (£148) a barrel if the strait remains closed, with Europe at risk of diesel shortages within weeks.

Three Paths, No Good Outcomes

The first option Blair identifies is a quick deal to reopen the strait. Iran has already proposed restoring free navigation in exchange for America lifting its blockade of Iranian ports and pledging not to return to war. The advantages are clear — lower oil prices and a global economy pulled back from the brink — but the costs are severe. By ending its embargo and ruling out military action, Washington would 'greatly reduce its leverage,' with any further deal on Iran's nuclear programme likely to be 'far weaker than otherwise.' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blair writes, 'would vociferously oppose any outcome along these lines.'

The second option is to hold the line — maintaining the US embargo on Iranian ports while pushing for a comprehensive settlement covering not just the strait but Iran's nuclear ambitions, its ballistic missiles, and its support for armed groups. The risk, Blair warns, is that Iran simply waits Trump out. Kenneth Katzman, a senior fellow at the Soufan Center, noted that 'the differences on the nuclear issues are actually not that great a difference any more,' but that 'Iran really mistrusts Trump and the United States and does not want to move, really, into full discussion until this blockade is lifted,' adding that this is 'a problem that could lead to US escalation.'

The third option — returning to outright military force to reopen the strait — carries the gravest risks of all. Blair writes that any such operation 'would be fraught with risk and would almost certainly require American ground units,' while the strait would remain closed throughout, with 'disastrous consequences for energy supplies and the global economy.' Analysts have warned that prices are likely to remain elevated for some time after any peace deal, due to the backlog of unloaded energy supplies, damaged infrastructure, and the need to clear Iranian mines. A renewed offensive would only deepen that pressure further.

'Nothing Is Agreed Until Everything Is Agreed'

Blair is equally sceptical of Trump's diplomatic track record. He points out that on 17 April, Trump told CBS News that Iran had 'agreed to everything' — only for Vice-President JD Vance to cancel his trip to Pakistan just four days later because, in Blair's words, 'they had barely agreed to anything.'

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🇺🇸🇮🇷 The Telegraph: Trump now has three paths forward; all of which are BAD



Option 1: Conceding to Iran



If Trump quickly reaches an agreement with Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz and lower oil prices, he will be accused of "surrendering" within the US. This would mean… pic.twitter.com/0IFPpDokVY — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) May 8, 2026

That pattern has continued this week. Trump said the Iranians want to 'make a deal very much, and we'll see whether or not they can make a deal that's satisfactory to us,' even as Iran's foreign ministry said it was still reviewing the latest US proposal. Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran's Expediency Council, said the US must pay reparations for damage done to Iran, appearing to rebuff the proposal shortly after Trump's optimistic remarks.

Trump insisted he was 'under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly,' writing on Truth Social.

Samantha Gross, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, was blunt in her assessment when speaking to the Washington Post: 'We can't go back. The world of February 27th is not a place we can go back to. Things are different now.'

Blair's conclusion is that the first option — a quick and partial deal — may ultimately prove 'irresistible' to Trump despite its strategic weaknesses, simply because the alternatives are worse. The IEA has stated that resuming flows through the Strait of Hormuz 'remains the single most important variable in easing the pressure on energy supplies, prices and the global economy,' warning that if risks remain high due to a prolonged conflict, 'energy markets and economies around the world need to brace for significant disruptions in the months to come.' For Britain and the rest of the world, the consequences of this standoff are no longer abstract — they are being felt at the petrol pump, in the supermarket, and on every flight path that once crossed the Middle East.