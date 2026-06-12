Read more SpaceX IPO Retail Allocation: Why $100 Billion in Small Investor Orders Could Still Get You Zero SPCX Shares SpaceX IPO Retail Allocation: Why $100 Billion in Small Investor Orders Could Still Get You Zero SPCX Shares

SpaceX is preparing for a public market debut at a valuation that leaves little room for disappointment, and that is the main reason prospective investors may want to proceed cautiously.

The company is targeting a $75 billion fundraising at a valuation of about $1.75 trillion, a figure that would make it the largest initial public offering in history and one of the most highly valued companies ever to enter public markets, according to Reuters.

🚨 BREAKING — IT'S OFFICIAL: Elon Musk becomes the world's first TRILLIONAIRE as SpaceX goes public



This is absolutely MONUMENTAL. Congratulations @ElonMusk!



To the moon! 🚀$SPCX is set to start trading at $135 per share imminently, valuing the company around $1.8 TRILLION. pic.twitter.com/hyyMcHC4Rc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 12, 2026

The investment case is easy to understand. SpaceX has evolved beyond its roots as a launch provider, with Starlink now generating most of its revenue and a growing artificial intelligence infrastructure business emerging as another potential source of long-term growth. The question for investors is not whether the company has attractive assets, but whether those strengths are already reflected in the proposed valuation.

Valuation Test A First Major Issue For Investors

The proposed valuation is likely to be the first issue many investors examine. SpaceX is targeting a market value of approximately $1.75 trillion, with trailing 2025 revenue of $18.67 billion.

Based on figures cited by Forbes, that would place the company at roughly 94 times trailing sales. Such multiples are rare even among fast-growing technology firms and suggest investors would be paying for substantial future growth from the outset.

Companies entering public markets at elevated valuations often face pressure to deliver sustained growth simply to justify their starting price. That does not mean the valuation is unjustified, but it raises the threshold for future performance and increases the risk that strong results may still fall short of expectations.

Starlink Growth Engine

Much of the bullish case centres on Starlink, which has become the company's largest business segment.

According to reported figures, the satellite internet division generated approximately $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025, representing about 50% year-on-year growth. The business accounted for roughly 60% to 61% of the company's total revenue and generated an estimated $4.4 billion in operating income.

A significant portion of the investment case assumes that Starlink can continue to grow its subscriber base and maintain strong revenue momentum in the years ahead.

AI Expansion Plans

A second pillar of the growth story is SpaceX's emerging AI infrastructure business.

Reuters reported that agreements involving Anthropic and Google represent around $26 billion in annualised spending on compute services. The scale of those commitments has helped position AI infrastructure as a potentially important revenue stream alongside Starlink and launch operations.

The opportunity offers exposure to one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology industry. However, large-scale data centre operations typically require substantial upfront investment, meaning revenue growth does not always translate into immediate profitability.

As a result, investors are likely to focus not only on contract values but also on the business's long-term economics.

Starship Development Challenge

Despite strong demand across multiple business lines, SpaceX's long-term growth plans remain closely tied to the development of Starship.

The next-generation rocket is expected to play a central role in expanding launch capacity, deploying additional satellites and supporting future infrastructure projects. While Falcon 9 continues to perform reliably, Starship is designed to operate at a much larger scale.

Any delays in development could affect the pace at which SpaceX expands key parts of its business. For investors, Starship represents both an opportunity and an execution risk, with setbacks potentially slowing growth assumptions already reflected in the valuation.

IPO Pricing Risk

The proposed valuation remains the central consideration for prospective shareholders.

At roughly 94 times trailing sales, investors would be paying a premium that reflects expectations of continued growth across Starlink, launch services and AI infrastructure. The offering could attract more than $250 billion in investor demand, highlighting the level of enthusiasm surrounding the company.

Strong demand, however, does not necessarily guarantee strong long-term returns. Public markets ultimately judge companies on their ability to meet or exceed expectations.

For someone investing £1,000 at the IPO, the risk is not that SpaceX lacks promising businesses. The risk is that future growth may already be heavily reflected in the proposed valuation, leaving less room for upside than many investors anticipate.

Investor Outlook

SpaceX could become one of the defining technology companies of the decade if Starlink continues expanding and its AI infrastructure ambitions gain traction.

The company has established leading positions in satellite communications and commercial space launches while pursuing opportunities in rapidly growing areas of the technology sector. However, successful businesses do not always translate into successful investments at every valuation. With SpaceX seeking a market value of around $1.75 trillion, investors will need to decide whether its growth prospects are sufficient to justify one of the most ambitious IPO valuations ever attempted.

For investors, the central question may not be whether SpaceX is a strong business, but whether its proposed valuation leaves enough room for future returns.