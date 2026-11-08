President Donald Trump announced on 6 November 2026 that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff on 9 November, with Wiles moving to the Trump Political Operation.

The announcement followed Republican losses in both chambers of Congress in the midterms, according to CNN. Trump had expressed frustration with the results and the strategy behind them, while the Iran war also featured in the political fallout.

Trump's Announcement on Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller

Trump's Truth Social post did not state a reason for the change. His public message praised Wiles's work and described Miller, then deputy chief of staff, as one of his most trusted advisers.

'I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!' Trump wrote.

The Daily Mail attributed the departure to Trump's anger over the election losses, writing that Wiles had offered her resignation. Sources cited by Axios also stated that Trump blamed her for the outcome. Those descriptions of his private views were attributed to sources, rather than stated in his announcement.

Susie Wiles Responds to Trump's Decision

Wiles posted on X on the day of the announcement, reflecting on her White House service and expressing her continuing commitment to Trump.

'Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I'm so proud to have been a part of what we've accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First.'

She continued, 'More than anything, I'm grateful for the extraordinary people I've had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will.'

Wiles had led Trump's 2024 campaign and became the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff. Trump told CBS News after the midterms that he expected to make personnel changes.

Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff.



Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honor of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) November 6, 2026

Trump and JD Vance Address Midterm Losses

Vice President JD Vance attributed the Republican defeat to the Iran war in a post on X after the elections. He wrote that Trump himself had expressed that view the previous night.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Trump acknowledged that high petrol prices resulting from the war had contributed to the outcome. He maintained that he would have done nothing differently, adding that he knew Vance's position and considered the post acceptable.

Sources cited by The Daily Beast stated that Wiles knew about Vance's post before it appeared and that Vance was not breaking with Trump. The Independent wrote that it was unclear whether Trump himself had been informed beforehand.

On 7 November, Vance wrote on X, 'Very grateful to Susie for her friendship and service to the president and our country. Stephen Miller is an amazing patriot and will do great things. Congrats to him on a well deserved promotion!'