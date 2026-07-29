Four grieving families were each given the wrong ashes after the operator of a funeral home in Hull admitted dozens of offences involving the mishandling of human remains, fraud and theft, a court has heard.

Tests later established that none of the four urns contained the ashes of the babies they were told had been cremated. Instead, prosecutors said the urns contained the cremated remains of unrelated adults, while one contained the ashes of an animal.

The revelations emerged during sentencing proceedings for Robert Bush, 48, the former owner of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors, who has pleaded guilty to 67 offences arising from the operation of the business.

Prosecutors told the court that Bush neglected the deceased, defrauded customers and charities, and misused money paid by bereaved families while presenting himself publicly as a trusted funeral home director.

Court Hears of Conditions Inside Funeral Home

During sentencing, prosecutors described the conditions discovered when police entered Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in March 2024.

According to the prosecution, officers found 31 bodies in varying states of decomposition stored on racks inside the premises.

The court heard that rooms smelled of damp and decomposition, ceilings had deteriorated and raw sewage was present on the bathroom floor.

Containers holding unidentified ashes were reportedly found on damp floors, with some boxes showing signs of mould. Personal possessions belonging to the deceased, including jewellery and family photographs, were also recovered from the premises.

Prosecutor Steven Ball KC told the court there was no evidence that many of the bodies had been washed, regularly examined or cared for appropriately.

He said, 'Bodies were simply abandoned for nature to take its course. None were kept in a dignified manner.'

Among the most disturbing findings presented to the court was evidence that a stillborn baby had remained on the premises for almost two years before being recovered.

Expert Evidence Raised Serious Concerns

Dr Richard Lloyd, manager of a human anatomy centre at the University of Cambridge and Cranfield University, inspected the premises following the police investigation.

He described the mortuary as being in 'a lamentable state' and said it demonstrated 'a wholly inadequate approach to care for the deceased.'

The court also heard evidence from cremation technician Carl Skinn, who carried out testing after one family questioned whether they had received the correct ashes.

According to Skinn's evidence, subsequent testing revealed that four families had received incorrect ashes. The analysis found that the remains in the urns belonged to unrelated adults in three cases and an animal in another.

Prosecutors Reject Financial Explanation

Bush told investigators after his arrest that financial pressures had contributed to the problems at the funeral home.

Prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC disputed that explanation, telling the court that more than £3.3 million had been paid into Legacy Funeral Directors' and Bush's personal bank accounts between 2017 and 2024.

The court heard that approximately £1.7 million had been transferred from company accounts into Bush's personal account.

Prosecutors also said Bush fraudulently sold more than £500,000 worth of prepaid funeral plans to around 200 customers.

Bush further admitted stealing charitable donations intended for 12 organisations, including Macmillan Cancer Support, The Salvation Army, Help for Heroes and the RNLI.

One bereaved customer believed approximately £600 collected in memory of a relative had been donated to Macmillan after Bush reportedly assured her, 'We'll take care of it, don't worry.'

The charity never received the funds, prosecutors said.

The prosecution contrasted Bush's personal spending with the condition of the funeral business.

According to court records, Bush admitted spending more than £42,000 on holidays, over £21,000 on motorcycle racing, more than £17,000 on home improvements and more than £9,000 on camping during 2022.

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Prosecutors said some of those expenditures occurred during the same period in which families believed funeral services, cremations and the care of their relatives' remains were being properly carried out.

The investigation began after two funeral directors from another business raised concerns while Bush was travelling in the United States.

Following a police inquiry, Bush was arrested after returning to Heathrow Airport.

During the proceedings, Mr Justice Hilliard questioned how the failures had continued undetected for so many years.

Bush has pleaded guilty to 67 offences and faces a maximum sentence of up to 25 years' imprisonment. Sentencing is continuing.

The criminal proceedings have answered some questions surrounding the operation of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors. However, the court heard that a number of families remain uncertain about whether their relatives' remains were handled correctly, highlighting the lasting impact of one of the most serious funeral industry cases to come before the English courts in recent years.