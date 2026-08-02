Capital One has told a federal court that politics played no role in its decision to close more than 300 bank accounts linked to the Trump Organisation, arguing that the closures followed an extensive internal anti-money laundering (AML) review rather than any political considerations. The filing forms part of the bank's defence against a lawsuit brought by the Trump Organisation and Eric Trump, who allege the accounts were terminated because of Donald Trump's political views following the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The court filing marks the clearest public explanation yet from Capital One about why it ended its banking relationship with the Trump Organisation. While the bank emphasises that it is not accusing the company of money laundering or any criminal conduct, it argues that its compliance team identified transaction patterns warranting action under its internal risk management procedures and federal banking guidance.

The dispute has become one of the highest-profile legal battles surrounding what conservatives describe as 'debanking', the alleged practice of financial institutions denying services to customers because of their political or ideological affiliations.

Capital One Says AML Review Prompted Trump Organisation Account Closures

The disagreement dates back to March 2021, when Capital One informed the Trump Organisation that it intended to close hundreds of accounts connected to the business.

Four years later, in March 2025, the Trump Organisation and Eric Trump filed suit in a Florida federal court, alleging the bank unlawfully terminated the accounts because of what they described as Capital One's 'woke' corporate beliefs and hostility towards Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.

Capital One's latest filing rejects that characterisation.

🚨 NEWS: In a new court filing, Capital One says Donald Trump’s accounts were closed in 2021 after months of analysis by its anti-money laundering (AML) professionals, not because of politics, as Trump has long claimed.



The bank says its AML team conducted a careful review that… pic.twitter.com/rKKbGoWrYU — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 1, 2026

According to the bank, the decision resulted from months of compliance analysis conducted by its anti-money laundering specialists.

'Documents and Plaintiffs' own allegations make clear that Capital One closed Plaintiffs' accounts for anti-money laundering ('AML') reasons,' the filing states.

The bank further argues that the closures were 'the result of months of analysis and a careful review by Capital One's AML team in accordance with bank policies and regulatory guidance.'

Capital One maintains that its actions reflected routine compliance procedures, not political considerations.

Filing Stops Short of Alleging Criminal Conduct

One of the most significant aspects of Friday's filing is what it does and does not say.

Although Capital One links the account closures to concerns identified during an AML review, the bank does not accuse the Trump Organisation of engaging in money laundering or any criminal activity.

Instead, it argues that the transaction patterns identified during its internal review matched categories of activity that federal banking regulators instruct financial institutions to examine more closely.

According to the filing, 'The transaction patterns identified by Capital One are among the types of activity flagged by federal banking guidance.'

Banks operating in the United States are required under the Bank Secrecy Act and other federal regulations to maintain anti-money laundering programmes designed to identify unusual or potentially suspicious financial activity.

Those reviews do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing. Financial institutions routinely assess customer activity and may decide to end banking relationships if they determine the associated compliance risks are greater than they are willing to accept.

Capital One argues that its decision fell squarely within those regulatory obligations.

Capital One Rejects Political Motivation Claims

The filing also challenges the central allegation in the Trump Organisation's lawsuit that politics drove the decision.

Capital One describes that argument as 'misguided', asserting that the plaintiffs rely on 'cherry-picked quotations unsupported by the full context' of the evidence presented to the court.

Read more Capital One Tells Court It Shut 300 Trump Accounts After Anti-Money Laundering Team Reviewed Activity Capital One Tells Court It Shut 300 Trump Accounts After Anti-Money Laundering Team Reviewed Activity

The bank argues there is no factual basis for concluding the accounts were closed because of Donald Trump's political views or public profile.

Neither Capital One nor representatives for the Trump Organisation immediately responded to requests for additional comment following the filing.

Trump Has Made 'Debanking' a Political Issue

The lawsuit arrives amid Donald Trump's broader campaign against what he and many Republican allies describe as politically motivated debanking.

Since returning to the White House for a second term, Trump has repeatedly accused major financial institutions of discriminating against conservative individuals and organisations by denying banking services based on political beliefs rather than legitimate business considerations.

Those concerns became official administration policy in August 2025, when Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to investigate and discourage what the administration characterised as discriminatory debanking practices.

Capital One is not the only financial institution facing legal action from Trump.

Earlier this year, the president also sued JPMorgan Chase, alleging similar politically motivated treatment, extending his conflict with major Wall Street banks.

Long History of Financial Disputes

The current litigation also follows earlier legal battles involving Trump's finances.

In 2019, during his first presidency, Trump sued both Capital One and Deutsche Bank in an effort to block the release of his financial records to congressional investigators during a Democratic-led inquiry.

Separately, reports at the time indicated that anti-money laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank had raised concerns internally about certain transactions involving Trump's accounts. Deutsche Bank denied reports that senior executives ignored those compliance concerns.

Those earlier disputes have resurfaced as part of the broader debate surrounding financial institutions' responsibilities under anti-money laundering laws and the extent to which compliance decisions can become politically contentious.

Case Could Shape Future 'Debanking' Claims

The latest filing places anti-money laundering procedures at the centre of Capital One's legal defence rather than commercial or reputational considerations.

That distinction may prove significant as the court weighs whether the account closures resulted from legitimate compliance obligations or from the political motivations alleged by the Trump Organisation.

For now, both sides continue to present sharply different versions of events.

The Trump Organisation argues that Capital One unlawfully severed its banking relationship because of politics. Capital One insists the decision followed a standard compliance review conducted under federal banking requirements.

No court has yet ruled on the merits of either claim, and the litigation remains ongoing. Until that happens, the question of whether the closures reflected ordinary anti-money laundering compliance or unlawful political discrimination remains unresolved.