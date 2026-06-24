Joe Manganiello has revealed that a mysterious illness pushed him to the brink of death and led to a life-saving amputation, details he is now sharing publicly for the first time in his forthcoming memoir 'Bloodlines.'

The 'True Blood' actor announced the book on X, describing it as his 'untold story of survival' after a near-decade struggle with a medical crisis that sent him 'from death's door' on a search for answers.

The memoir, due to be released on 13 October in hardback, Kindle and audiobook formats, promises to lift the lid on a deeply personal period that Manganiello had kept largely out of public view.

A newly released black-and-white cover image shows the 49-year-old in stark close-up, with the moody portrait matching the dark and intense tone of the story inside.

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How the Illness Changed Everything

According to the official synopsis from Simon & Schuster, Manganiello suffered a cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses that attacked his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs and digestive system.

The publisher says the actor endured a seven-year battle marked by chronic pain, multiple near-death experiences, existential distress and a life-saving organ amputation, while doctors struggled to explain why his body was failing him.

That lack of answers appears to sit at the heart of the memoir. Rather than focusing only on hospital visits and diagnoses, 'Bloodlines' follows Manganiello as he tries to understand not just what happened to him, but why.

Searching Beyond Conventional Medicine

With few clear medical explanations, Manganiello turned to less conventional paths in his attempt to heal.

The memoir's synopsis says his search took him into spirituality, genealogy and ritual, drawing on shamans, pagan practices, ancient myths and long-lost family records. That journey also led him to explore inherited trauma and the hidden histories within his family line.

In the process, he uncovered stories of ancestors who survived the Armenian genocide, as well as relatives who had lived with chronic illness. The book suggests those discoveries helped him place his own suffering in a wider personal and historical context.

Manganiello Says Writing the Book Changed Him

In a statement released alongside the memoir's announcement, Manganiello described the period as both devastating and transformative.

'It was the most brutally difficult time of my life, one I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy, but also my greatest adventure,' he said.

BLOODLINES is my untold story of survival, documenting my near-decade long struggle with a mysterious illness.



My search for answers took me from death’s door, around the globe, and back through time, in the hopes of understanding why i suffered, and to find the strength to… pic.twitter.com/w2jFVJ1Zka — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) June 23, 2026

He added that he hopes readers will find encouragement in his story, saying that 'answers and healing may lie for them on the other side of whatever they are fighting through.'

Manganiello also said writing the memoir gave him a new perspective on what he had endured. He described his suffering as 'a cocoon' from which he emerged 'forever changed.'

A Quieter Chapter in His Public Life

Manganiello's health battle also unfolded during a period of major changes in his personal life. The actor was married to actress Sofía Vergara from 2015 until their split in 2024. Reports later suggested the couple parted ways because Vergara did not want to have any more children, while Manganiello hoped to become a father.

He has kept a relatively low profile in recent months. His last major public appearance came in August 2025, when he attended the premiere of 'The Wizard of Oz' at the Sphere in Las Vegas with his fiancée, Caitlin O'Connor.

The couple announced their engagement in October, and O'Connor later said they had left Los Angeles and moved to Pittsburgh, the city that connects both of their family roots. That return home now appears to mirror the themes of 'Bloodlines' itself: survival, identity and the pull of where a person comes from.