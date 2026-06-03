President Donald Trump has not abandoned the hardline immigration approach that defined his return to office, according to author and journalist Molly Jong-Fast. She argues the White House's pullback from the most aggressive raids is driven by political timing rather than a shift in ideology, and that enforcement could return at full intensity after the midterm elections.

Trump's heavy-handed immigration blitz could return post-midterms, according to a political commentator's prediction. https://t.co/xD2ZdcPumt — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 2, 2026

Her assessment comes in the context of Minnesota, where Operation Metro Surge was used earlier this year as a testing ground for Trump's deportation strategy. The operation ended after weeks of controversy, protests and rising political pressure, but Jong-Fast says it represents a pause in visibility rather than a change in direction.

Minnesota Becomes Enforcement Flashpoint

Jong-Fast argues that Trump has not altered his position on immigration enforcement, but has adjusted how visibly it is carried out in response to political risk.

That interpretation places Minnesota at the centre of the debate. In January, federal immigration and border agents launched Operation Metro Surge, a large-scale enforcement operation that triggered public alarm and intense scrutiny across the state.

The operation drew further controversy after two American citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, were killed during wider unrest linked to the crackdown. The incidents intensified criticism from civil liberties groups and prompted protests and legal challenges.

A federal judge later acknowledged evidence of significant disruption before allowing the operation to continue under judicial oversight.

Enforcement Paused Amid Political Pressure

The administration wound down the Minnesota operation in February, with border czar Tom Homan saying it had been concluded following improved cooperation and with presidential backing.

How Trump was forced to back off his harshest immigration tactics https://t.co/X5u74bc1GV — Financial Times (@FT) January 28, 2026

Jong-Fast argues the decision reflects political calculation rather than a substantive policy change. She says the White House is aware that large-scale, highly visible raids can generate backlash if expanded ahead of key electoral contests.

In her view, the underlying enforcement strategy remains intact, even if its public expression has been temporarily reduced. She also pointed to personnel changes, including the removal of Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary, as part of broader internal adjustments following the political fallout from high-profile enforcement activity.

ICE Approval Remains Low

Public sentiment adds context to the debate. ICE approval ratings have declined in recent months, with one February survey placing favourability at around 33%.

That matters because immigration enforcement remains a central pillar of Trump's political identity. Supporters argue the administration has a mandate for strict action on deportations, while critics say public reaction to large-scale raids has made aggressive enforcement politically more difficult to sustain in visible form.

Amend stupid rules feel the vibration of the People. @WhiteHouse Down for this time and the heat wave is coming @ICEgov @DHSgov the word is to protect and Serve not the other way around. — Daizybeatz (@daizybeatz_sa) June 2, 2026

❤️💪🇺🇸 there are laws for a reason. Anyone who comes here and wants to take advantage of Americans can face the consequences. — Sherry Slatosky/Mitchell (@SherrySlatosky) June 1, 2026

Jong-Fast argues this tension explains the current approach. She says enforcement has not been abandoned, but its visibility has been adjusted in response to electoral pressure and public reaction. She also suggests Trump's leadership style makes long-term policy consistency difficult, arguing that strategy often shifts in response to political conditions.

White House Rejects Claims of Softening

The White House has rejected claims that enforcement has been scaled back. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson said Trump was elected on a promise to carry out the largest deportation operation in history, and that the administration is delivering on that commitment.

She also accused critics and parts of the media of misrepresenting ICE activity, insisting officers are carrying out enforcement professionally and in line with national security priorities.

That response highlights the central divide in the debate. The White House maintains that enforcement remains active and consistent, while critics argue operational intensity has fluctuated in response to political pressure and public visibility concerns.

Midterm Politics Shape Next Phase

For now, large-scale operations such as Minnesota's Metro Surge have been paused. But the central question ahead of the midterms is whether that pause reflects a lasting shift or a temporary political adjustment.

President Trump’s Strategic Concessions and Policy Adjustments Ahead of the 2026 MidtermsAs the November 2026 midterm elections approach, President Donald Trump appears to be making calculated adjustments to his agenda.



These moves aim to stabilize key domestic and… pic.twitter.com/KvskZCZIJY — On Top (@OnTop1046759976) June 3, 2026

Read more Donald Trump Humiliated: Disgraced Ex-Border Chief Blasts Trump Administration for Siding With 'Swamp Creatures' on Deportations Donald Trump Humiliated: Disgraced Ex-Border Chief Blasts Trump Administration for Siding With 'Swamp Creatures' on Deportations

If Jong-Fast's assessment is correct, the next phase of Trump's immigration agenda will not be defined by a change in policy, but by timing and political calculation.

Minnesota, in that interpretation, serves as a signal of how enforcement may expand or contract depending on electoral pressure. The unresolved question is whether similar operations will return once that pressure eases.

For now, immigration remains one of the most politically sensitive issues in Washington, with both sides agreeing on its importance but remaining sharply divided over how and when enforcement should be carried out.