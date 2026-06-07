Donald Trump cut short his much-anticipated appearance on 'Meet the Press' on Sunday, pulling off his microphone and walking out mid-interview after moderator Kristen Welker repeatedly pushed back on his unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election and the January 6 Capitol attack. The interview, which was recorded during Trump's trip to Wisconsin on Friday, had been heavily promoted ahead of its broadcast.

The breaking point came after a sustained back-and-forth in which Welker pressed Trump for concrete evidence to support several of his claims. Each time she stated there was 'no evidence,' Trump's responses grew more pointed, until he finally declared, 'You're a one-sided crooked network. Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time,' before removing his microphone and standing up to leave.

Here's the full chain of events that led to Trump storming out of his interview with Kristin Welker, beginning with her pressing him on the weaponization fund, continuing with her pointing out the baselessness of his "rigged election" lies, and concluding with him calling her… pic.twitter.com/p8frVtICTt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

The J6 Fund That Lit the Fuse

The interview began to unravel over a Justice Department fund described as an 'anti-weaponization' measure, set up as part of a settlement of Trump's lawsuit with the IRS and valued at $1.8 billion (£1.35 billion). Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had told lawmakers the previous week that the DOJ would be stepping back from the fund amid bipartisan opposition.

When Welker asked whether people convicted of assaulting police officers during the January 6 Capitol siege would have been eligible for compensation from the fund, Trump did not give a direct answer. He instead said, 'I wouldn't be inclined to say so, but I have to see it,' before pivoting to claim that law enforcement involved in the aftermath had been 'dirty cops.' Welker noted that 170 individuals had pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers that day, and that there was 'no evidence' to support Trump's characterisation of the arrests.

Trump responded that those who pleaded guilty did so out of fear, saying, 'They pled guilty because they were frightened. They went down. They were ushered into a building. Many of them were arrested without even going into the building.' He also suggested the attack itself may have been orchestrated by the FBI, a claim Welker again said had 'no evidence' behind it.

The Election Claims That Ended It

The interview reached its breaking point when Trump shifted to the 2020 election, stating flatly, 'The election was rigged. It was a dirty election.' Welker challenged him on the absence of evidence, and Trump then pointed to California's ongoing primary vote count as a current example of alleged manipulation.

California officials have attributed the extended count to a high volume of mail-in ballots, which state law permits to be submitted up until election day. When Welker pressed Trump for specific evidence of wrongdoing, he replied, 'All I have to do is look.' Welker told him directly, 'But sir, that's not evidence, and that's how they count the votes in California.'

From there, the exchange deteriorated rapidly. Trump called the California election 'crooked,' then extended that label to Welker and NBC itself, saying, 'They're crooked just like you're crooked, your press is crooked. And "Meet the Press" is crooked.' Welker responded, 'To be fair, I'm not crooked. But let's continue.'

Trump did not continue. After a few more exchanges, he delivered his now-viral sign-off and removed his microphone. As Welker noted she had travelled to Wisconsin specifically for the interview, Trump was still audible saying, 'I sat in the rain with you for an hour. On and off in the rain, and I've given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press.'

The walkout has since drawn significant attention online, with commentary from creators and commentators spreading rapidly across social media platforms including TikTok.

Presidential interviews with the press carry weight precisely because they are one of the few settings where a sitting head of state is subjected to direct, unscripted questioning. Trump's decision to end the interview rather than address Welker's follow-ups on January 6 and election integrity is likely to keep scrutiny on both his relationship with the press and the underlying claims he has continued to assert without verified supporting evidence.