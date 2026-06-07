Conservative commentator Laura Loomer has publicly urged the Federal Bureau of Investigation, operating under Kash Patel, to investigate Candace Owens. Loomer claims that federal agencies are currently probing the contentious visit to the Russian Federation. Owens recently spoke at the Kremlin-backed St. Petersburg International Economic Forum alongside sanctioned officials.

The appearance has triggered a massive rift within right-wing political circles. Prominent figures are questioning whether Owens is aiding foreign propaganda networks. This growing dispute highlights deepening ideological fractures among conservative voices.

How Graham Allen And Social Media Criticised The Holiday

The animosity reached new heights when Loomer responded to a social media post regarding the trip. Conservative personality Graham Allen highlighted the perceived hypocrisy on X, drawing comparisons to other media figures.

Read more Candace Owens Accuses Erika Kirk of Deepfaking Charlie Kirk's Voice to Announce Her As New TPUSA Head Candace Owens Accuses Erika Kirk of Deepfaking Charlie Kirk's Voice to Announce Her As New TPUSA Head

Allen wrote, 'If Erika Kirk went on 'vacation' in Russian and spoke at a Kremlin centerpiece event the SPIEF....' He added, 'Candace Owens would have a multi week series about it, and claim it to be proof she is a Russian plant!'

He concluded his post by mocking the defence that Owens is 'just on vacation.' Loomer quickly amplified this sentiment with a direct quote tweet regarding law enforcement intervention. She stated unequivocally, 'I'm told the FBI is looking into it.'

I’m told the FBI is looking into it. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 4, 2026

Why The Intellectual Property Dispute Escalated Online

The online confrontation intensified when Owens praised how Russian businesses handled Western sanctions. She highlighted how local operations replaced international corporations, using a specific coffee franchise as a primary example.

Owens wrote, 'We told Russia they couldn't have Starbucks and they really said, 'okay—now we own it, and we call it 'Stars coffee'. Same great taste, no American demands met.' Loomer countered by tagging federal departments.

Loomer responded, 'It's very 'America First' to cheer on foreign IP Theft.' Her post targeted federal departments. This exchange demonstrated how their geopolitical disagreements have extended into corporate policy.

Thanks for describing yourself. Now we all know why you said Charlie Kirk came to you in a dream and told you “he was betrayed”. Now we all know why you convinced yourself he was your best friend. You have been hallucinating this whole time. You solved the puzzle.



Now we all… https://t.co/sacL30Y8kx — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 6, 2026

What Personal Attacks And Mental Health Accusations Were Traded

The public argument quickly turned intensely personal as Owens mocked Loomer's claims of a federal intelligence probe. Owens shared a screenshot detailing medical data regarding auditory hallucinations. Owens captioned the image by asking, 'Is the FBI investigation in the room with you right now?'

Loomer quickly retaliated online, she brought up past interactions involving other prominent conservative figures to counter the insult. Loomer claimed Owens was describing herself and referencing an alleged dream about Charlie Kirk.

She retorted, 'Thanks for describing yourself. Now we all know why you said Charlie Kirk came to you in a dream and told you 'he was betrayed.'' Loomer asserted Owens had been hallucinating the entire time.

Will Kash Patel Intervene In The Factional Conflict

With Patel leading the intelligence agency, observers are closely watching how the bureau handles high-profile partisan disputes. Loomer's vocal assertions about an active investigation remain the primary catalyst for the current media storm. The agency has not officially confirmed an inquiry into the visit or potential Foreign Agents Registration Act violations.

Loomer and Owens originally bonded over conservative activism but severed ties after Owens publicly criticised Israeli leadership. Their relationship soured rapidly, reflecting deeper ideological fractures within their shared political sphere. This battle over international loyalty is likely to influence upcoming political strategies across the board.

The outcome of these unverified foreign policy claims will heavily impact the media landscape. Observers await formal comments from federal authorities regarding the ongoing and highly publicised dispute.