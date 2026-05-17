Donald Trump's plan to fund a White House ballroom has been put in doubt after a Senate ruling blocked the Republican proposal. The plan included up to £790 million ($1 billion) for security linked to what is called the 'East Wing Modernisation Project,' according to congressional officials in Washington

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled that the plan could not be included under Senate budget rules, dealing another setback to Trump's administration.

This comes as Republicans are trying to pass a spending bill focused on immigration enforcement and national security. The proposal combined funding for agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, along with money tied to White House security and the planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

In simple terms, the Senate's reconciliation process lets some budget bills pass with a simple majority, but only if they follow strict limits on what can be included. MacDonough decided that the ballroom-related security spending went beyond those limits.

Ballroom Funding Blocked Under Senate Rules

The ruling was about whether the Trump ballroom funding could be included in an immigration and security spending package.

According to The Washington Post, Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee said the parliamentarian decided the plan would need approval from several different congressional committees, so it could not be bundled into one single bill.

Republicans and White House officials had described the money as part of general security upgrades for the White House. But part of it was also linked directly to the planned ballroom, which has become one of Trump's main domestic projects.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran told lawmakers that about £174 million ($220 million) would be used to strengthen the ballroom itself. This included security features like reinforced glass, and systems to detect drones, and chemical threats. Other parts of the funding were meant for security work, such as a new visitor screening centre and training for Secret Service agents.

Officials said the rest of the money would go towards protecting the White House complex and major national events. Critics, however, said it was becoming hard to separate basic security spending from support for the ballroom project itself.

After the ruling, Senate Majority Leader John Thune's office said the bill would be changed and sent back again. A spokesperson wrote: 'Redraft. Refine. Resubmit,' adding that this kind of adjustment is a normal part of the Senate review process.

Political Clash Over Trump Ballroom Funding Intensifies

But after turning down the funding, Trump ballroom remains a major political fight in Washington. Democrats used the Senate ruling to argue that Republicans were trying to push through controversial spending by linking it to security funding.

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Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Republicans were trying to move taxpayer money towards the project, adding that it was only stopped because of Senate rules rather than political agreement.

The White House has said the ballroom itself would be funded privately. Trump has previously said it would cost around £316 million ($400 million) and would not use public money. Officials also insisted that the Senate proposal was only about security upgrades, not building the ballroom.

Republican leaders defended the plan, saying the security funding is needed because of recent threats against the president and growing concerns about White House safety. They pointed to attempted attacks in recent years as justification for strengthening protections.

Democrats disagreed, saying the plan is politically driven and poorly designed.

The ruling is also the second setback this week for the Republican spending effort, after earlier decisions already cut back parts of the immigration and border security funding plan. Lawmakers now face having to rewrite parts of the bill to make sure it follows Senate rules.

What Happens Next for the Trump Ballroom Funding Plan

But to be clear, the Senate ruling does not permanently block the Trump ballroom funding, but it does force Republicans to rewrite key parts of the proposal if they want it to survive the reconciliation process. That process will likely involve separating certain security measures from infrastructure or construction-related spending.

Whether that can be done without further political fallout remains unclear. Some Republicans have already expressed concern that the ballroom project could become a liability.

For now, the proposal sits in legislative limbo, with both sides preparing for another round of negotiations.