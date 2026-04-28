House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated that a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill approved by the Senate is unlikely to pass the House in its current form. Speaking on Monday, 27 April 2026, he said revisions would be needed before the legislation could move forward.

At the centre of the disagreement is a provision affecting funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In the Senate version, funding for both agencies is not included in the main bill and would instead be addressed through a separate budget measure.

Johnson said the approach could create uncertainty for enforcement agencies if the additional legislation is delayed or fails to pass. He also criticised the drafting of the bill, describing elements of it as 'problematic', as negotiations between the two chambers continue.

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The broader dispute comes as lawmakers seek agreement on how to support border security while advancing wider legislative priorities. Although the Senate approved the bill unanimously earlier this month, its prospects in the House remain unclear.

ICE and CBP Funding Shift to Separate Budget Process

The disagreement centres on how immigration enforcement is funded within the legislation. The Senate proposal separates ICE and CBP funding from the main DHS appropriations bill, placing it within a budget reconciliation package instead.

New — Johnson rejects calls to pass Senate bill to reopen DHS.

Bill has passed Senate twice and would reopen agencies like Secret Service, Coast Guard but not ICE and CBP.



“It has some problematic language because it was haphazardly drafted,” he told me.



Shutdown to drag on pic.twitter.com/DDplpfYGxt — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 27, 2026

This process would allow the funding measure to pass the Senate with a simple majority. However, some House conservatives have raised concerns that relying on a second bill could introduce delays or create uncertainty if it does not progress as planned.

Johnson said he is preparing a revised version of the legislation that he believes will be more acceptable to both chambers, according to Politico. The changes are expected to bring at least part of the enforcement funding back into the main bill.

Any changes to the structure, however, could complicate the legislative process. If key provisions are altered, the Senate may be required to vote on the bill again, which could affect its chances of passing without further negotiation.

White House Dinner Security Incident Adds Urgency

The funding debate is taking place against the backdrop of a recent security incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where an armed suspect prompted a rapid law enforcement response.

While the situation was contained, the incident has increased attention on the readiness of federal security agencies. Some lawmakers have pointed to it as a reminder of the importance of stable and consistent funding for departments responsible for national security.

What happened Saturday was terrifying but let’s not forget that Speaker Johnson is refusing to fund DHS & the Secret Service.



We don't need to waste millions of dollars on a ballroom; we need our government to function. Stop the vanity projects.



Speaker Mike Johnson can &… https://t.co/5e6a07mEXb — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) April 27, 2026

House Republicans have blocked the bipartisan DHS funding bill the Senate passed for the past 32 days.



Mike Johnson could fund these agencies today. He’s choosing not to. pic.twitter.com/7yqNv1914J — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 28, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump OFFICIALLY DEMANDS House Republicans get behind the Senate DHS funding bill — including for CBP and ICE



GET IT PASSED!



“The Radical Left Democrats have kept DHS shut down since February 14th. Our Great Speaker, Mike Johnson, is working hard to end… pic.twitter.com/kvOLz3ZFyQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 27, 2026

Democratic lawmakers have argued that the Senate's unanimous vote demonstrates that a compromise is achievable. They have also cautioned against linking the funding process too closely to wider immigration policy disputes.

Republicans, meanwhile, have maintained that any proposal which removes or delays funding for enforcement agencies is unlikely to secure support in the House. The issue remains a central point in ongoing negotiations.

House Prepares Revised Bill

Johnson said a revised version of the bill is expected to be introduced in the House in the coming days. The outcome will depend on whether lawmakers can resolve differences over the funding structure while maintaining sufficient support across both chambers.

If agreement cannot be reached, the passage of DHS funding could face further delays. Discussions are continuing as lawmakers work to balance procedural considerations with the operational needs of border and security agencies.