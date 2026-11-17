OnlyFans model Vera Dijkmans, who previously called herself the 'world's most wanted girlfriend,' was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on 11 November, with her sister claiming she has not seen daylight for days.

The 29-year-old Dutch influencer was taken into custody and transferred to a New Jersey detention facility, where her family has alleged poor food, unsanitary conditions, and restricted communication.

Model Detained After Flight from Miami

Dijkmans was reportedly handcuffed and transported in a blacked-out van to the Delaney Hall Detention Facility after arriving from Miami. Her mother, Marianne Scholt, told the Dutch newspaper AD that Dijkmans had entered the United States on a tourist visa, which generally prohibits employment.

The influencer, who reportedly has 5.7 million Instagram followers and another 875,000 on OnlyFans, was travelling to New York to attend UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. According to her family, she planned to create 'content' during the event.

Scholt also acknowledged that her daughter had missed an immigration appointment for her green card application. 'That is because she travels a lot. She also stays mostly in hotels and not at her permanent address. That is probably how she ended up in ICE's systems,' Scholt said.

Family Alleges Disturbing Conditions Inside Facility

Dijkmans' sister, Iza, described the conditions she said the influencer was experiencing in detention. 'She has told us that the food is very poor, the hygiene conditions are extremely unsanitary, and the atmosphere inside the facility is constantly tense,' Iza said.

She claimed Dijkmans shares sleeping quarters with 12 other detainees and feels intimidated by staff members. Iza also said the uncomfortable bedding made sleeping difficult. 'As her family, one of the hardest things is knowing that we cannot directly help with even the most basic necessities,' she said.

'She had not seen daylight for six days. The windows are sealed,' Iza said at the time. The family's allegations have not been independently verified, and the detention facility's response was not included in the cited reports.

Scholt travelled to the US to visit her daughter and said she was shocked by her appearance in detention. 'Vera was in tears, and I barely recognised her in those prison clothes,' she said. She also claimed her daughter's phone access had been reduced from 45 minutes to just five minutes per call, with only four phones shared among 60 detainees.

Missed Court Date Raises Immigration Questions

Iza said her sister had also missed a court hearing because she allegedly never received the notification: 'There was a court date, and she didn't receive a letter, so she missed her court case and didn't know.'

The family said an immigration lawyer had warned that a reported removal order could complicate efforts to secure her release. Relatives have also approached Dutch diplomatic officials for assistance.

A Dutch Embassy spokeswoman confirmed that authorities were aware of a Dutch woman detained in the United States. 'We are providing consular assistance. For privacy reasons, we cannot comment on the specific details of this case,' she said.

Dijkmans previously made headlines after claiming that 5,000 men had applied to become her boyfriend. 'If they don't suggest an impressive first date, I won't bother going,' she told the Daily Mail in January 2025. 'And he should bring you a gift, too.' Despite receiving thousands of applications, none led to a romance, the outlet reported.