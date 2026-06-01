French authorities deployed 22,000 police officers across the country after celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory over Arsenal were overshadowed by violence that led to hundreds of arrests and dozens of injured officers.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said 780 people were detained nationwide after disturbances broke out in Paris and other cities on Saturday night. Authorities reported that 57 police officers were injured, most suffering minor injuries, as officers responded to incidents involving vandalism, arson and clashes with supporters.

While officials stressed that the vast majority of fans celebrated peacefully, the scale of the unrest prompted one of the largest security operations seen during a major sporting event in France in recent years. The deployment included officers assigned to Paris and other cities where large public gatherings were expected following PSG's victory.

Massive Security Operation Across France

The most serious incidents were reported in Paris, where approximately 480 arrests were made. According to French authorities, disturbances were concentrated around the Champs-Élysées and near Parc des Princes, where more than 40,000 supporters had gathered to watch the match on giant screens.

Police said shops were vandalised, vehicles and hire bicycles were set alight, and a small group attempted to storm a police station in the capital's 8th arrondissement before being dispersed by riot officers.

🇫🇷 This is Paris tonight. A war zone.



Muslims are literally destroying Europe.



This is a total war of conquest. pic.twitter.com/ILalOQik6s — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 30, 2026

Riot police were also deployed repeatedly throughout the night to prevent groups from blocking the Boulevard Périphérique, Paris's main ring road, as disturbances spread beyond the immediate celebration areas.

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Hundreds Arrested During Celebrations

The Paris prosecutor's office said 277 people were formally placed in police custody, including 82 minors. Alleged offences included assaulting police officers, theft, vandalism and public order offences.

Violence was not limited to Paris. Interior ministry officials said incidents were reported in around 15 cities across France, with reports of vandalism, fires and clashes with police accompanying celebrations in several locations.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said incidents were recorded in 71 municipalities nationwide and noted that the number of arrests was higher than during last year's Champions League celebrations. He also highlighted the use of fireworks directed at police officers during several confrontations, which contributed to injuries among members of the security forces.

Crowds of rowdy fans set fires and scuffled with police in Paris as Paris St Germain won their second Champions League title, prompting celebrations in the city https://t.co/fnZE1JVz1T pic.twitter.com/xfqBhxn0u4 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 30, 2026

PSG won Champions League again & their fans turned Paris into a warzone pic.twitter.com/hXvayTNsm3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 31, 2026

One of the most serious incidents involved a vehicle that struck a restaurant terrace after the driver reportedly lost control while navigating disruption linked to the celebrations. Two people were injured, including one seriously.

Nuñez said the situation was largely brought under control by Sunday morning, although investigations into the disturbances remain ongoing.

Macron Condemns Violence As Celebrations Continue

Despite the unrest, French authorities allowed official victory celebrations to proceed on Sunday. PSG players attended a planned parade near the Eiffel Tower before travelling to the Élysée Palace, where they were received by President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking during the reception, Macron condemned the violence and said those responsible would face consequences.

'Unfortunately, we witnessed unacceptable scenes of violence in Paris and other cities,' the French president said, adding that authorities would be 'uncompromising' in their response.

Authorities proceeded with the planned victory parade and reception while stressing that most supporters had celebrated peacefully. Last year's Champions League celebrations following PSG's first European title were also marred by serious disorder that left two people dead and nearly 200 injured.