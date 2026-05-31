Political commentator Laura Loomer has cast a harsh spotlight on New York City's upcoming Israel Day Parade with an incendiary social media post directed at Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as the city prepares for an unprecedented security deployment along Fifth Avenue this Sunday.

Tension surrounding the march has grown after Mamdani's decision to bypass the gathering. His absence breaks a decades-old tradition for the city's highest office, setting the stage for a heavily policed event amid complex political and communal divisions.

Provocative Online Claims Target The Absent Mayor

Loomer took to X to broadcast a warning, directly intertwining her predictions of violence with the mayor's political stance. She stated, 'Israel Parade is happening in NYC today. Don't be shocked if Mamdani allows one of his Muslim supporters to shoot the place up or if a bomb is detonated at the parade by an Iranian proxy or Islamic jihadist living in the US... Mamdani would love to see that happen, in my opinion.'

These remarks capitalise on Mamdani's recent confirmation that he will not participate. He stands as the first New York City mayor in more than 60 years to skip the march.

Addressing his decision during a Thursday press conference, Mamdani cited his pro-Palestinian advocacy. 'I said on the campaign trail that I wouldn't be attending the parade, and I've made my views on the Israeli government abundantly clear,' he explained.

Unprecedented Security Operation For Fifth Avenue March

Despite skipping the festivities, Mamdani stressed his commitment to public safety. 'As the mayor of our city, I take seriously my responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of every New Yorker and every event, regardless of my attendance,' he noted.

The New York Police Department is rolling out the largest protective operation in the parade's history. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch outlined the current threat landscape, referencing a spike in antisemitism since 7 October 2023.

Tisch also highlighted recent global terror concerns, including the arrest of a Kata'ib Hezbollah commander allegedly plotting to attack a local synagogue. 'In that threat environment, to be blunt, we are not messing around with security at this year's parade,' Tisch remarked.

The strict parameters include heavy weapons teams, explosive detection canines, helicopters, drones and comprehensive surveillance cameras. Authorities will sweep all deployed assets, including vehicles and temporary facilities, to guarantee area integrity.

Israel Parade is happening in NYC today. Don’t be shocked if Mamdani allows one of his Muslim supporters to shoot the place up or if a bomb is detonated at the parade by an Iranian proxy or Islamic jihadist living in the US…



Mamdani would love to see that happen, in my opinion. https://t.co/cAIU34MnCP — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 31, 2026

Community Celebration Under Tight Security Controls

The parade will run from 11:30 am to 4 pm, stretching along Fifth Avenue from 62nd Street to 74th Street. Organisers have established a designated viewing framework for this year's theme, 'Proud Americans, Proud Zionists.'

Attendees must enter through specific Madison Avenue access points, as the extensive security protocol leaves no room for unvetted participants. Tisch was uncompromising on this rule, stating, 'If you think you are too important to be screened, don't come.'

Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council-New York, expressed immense optimism about the turnout despite the political friction. He anticipates tens of thousands of participants gathering to honour their heritage.

However, Liz Berney, director of research and special projects at the Zionist Organization of America, acknowledged that fear of a terror attack might deter some attendees. She talked about getting a few cancellations from groups that were meant to take part, noting that it really shows the Jewish community is 'feeling the strain.'

Even though the authorities have not recognised any specific or credible threats, the strict security perimeter remains 'firmly locked in place', just to be safe. At the end of the day, the whole event is this complicated mix of civic duty, deep ideological divides and fierce community pride.