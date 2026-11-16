Newly released police body-camera footage shows a Virginia mother denying alcohol was present at a party for her 13-year-old sons, while officers describe the smell of liquor and teenagers they believed were drunk.

The footage, released by the Fairfax County Police Department on 13 November, captures Lisa Vaughan, 45, speaking to officers outside her home in McLean during a gathering on 6 November. Fireworks can be heard as officers move to disperse the crowd. Multiple 911 callers estimated that between 100 and 300 people were at the property.

Vaughan and her husband, Aubrey, 55, have been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance. Their lawyer says they intended to host a small gathering for classmates, but the invitation spread on Snapchat. The couple deny wrongdoing.

Mother Denies Alcohol as Officers Describe Scene

In the footage, Lisa Vaughan tells officers that alcohol was not allowed at the gathering and says she and her husband had been checking guests for backpacks.

'I'm not joking. No, we haven't had any alcohol,' she says, according to a transcript published by Patch.

An officer asks whether she can smell alcohol nearby. Another responds: 'It reeks like liquor. We got drunk kids walking everywhere.'

Here’s some bodycam from the Virginia house party thrown by parents for like an entire HS.



The mom says there was no alcohol.

The cop laughs in her face and then fireworks start exploding.

This was a whole scene

😭 pic.twitter.com/Mq9VlxRFeQ — Kiki Danger (@itskikidanger) November 15, 2026

The exchange captures the difference between Vaughan's account and the officers' observations. The footage does not establish who supplied the alcohol or whether the homeowners knew teenagers were drinking.

A loud explosion is then heard as fireworks are discharged near the property. An officer directs colleagues to disperse the crowd and requests medical personnel as a precaution, saying: 'Medics, just in case.' Police have not reported any injuries connected with the gathering.

Party Attracted up to 300 People

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Woodacre Drive at about 9:03pm on 6 November after several 911 callers reported that a party had gotten out of control. Police said officers arrived to find a large crowd and fireworks being discharged before working to restore order and disperse those present.

Their lawyer, Alaric Piette, told FOX 5 DC that the invitation was intended for 10 to 20 classmates but spread to other pupils through Snapchat. He said the couple had not expected older teenagers to attend.

Aubrey Vaughan told the broadcaster that the invitation prohibited alcohol and bags, and that he and his wife were supervising the event. He said the gathering lasted about 45 minutes and that he realised it was getting out of hand shortly before officers arrived.

Piette said the couple welcomed officers and offered to let them inspect the party area.

Parents Face Two Misdemeanour Charges

The Vaughans turned themselves in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center after police obtained warrants charging them with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance.

Both were released on unsecured bonds of $1,000 (£758) each. Court records reported by Patch show that the charges were filed on 9 November and classified as Class 1 misdemeanours. The couple are scheduled for arraignment on 20 November, with further hearings listed for 22 December.

Aubrey Vaughan apologised to neighbours in an interview with FOX 5 DC, saying the couple were embarrassed by what happened.

The police department has urged parents hosting gatherings involving minors to monitor activities on their property, take steps to prevent underage drinking and contact officers if a situation begins to escalate.

The couple remain accused of the offences and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.