A mother of five died after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift at a friend's house in Gloucester, where a paramedic recalled the apparently 'unbothered' reaction of those present after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Alice Webb, 33, collapsed during the cosmetic procedure on 23 September 2024. She was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of the following morning.

At Gloucestershire Coroner's Court, paramedic Allanah Kingston described the response of practitioner Jordan Parke and another woman, identified as Jemma Pawlyszyn, as Webb's condition deteriorated.

Paramedic Recalls 'Unbothered' Reaction

According to ITV News, Kingston, of South Western Ambulance Service, received an emergency call at around 21:00 reporting that a patient who had undergone 'bum filler' had collapsed.

She spoke to Parke, 34, who had performed the procedure. He reportedly told her Webb had gone outside for a cigarette before collapsing and was subsequently moved onto a bed inside the property.

Kingston told the inquest she informed Parke and Pawlyszyn when Webb suffered a cardiac arrest. Both appeared to lack an emotional reaction, she recalled.

'I remember Jordan talking about how much Alice smoked and that she normally smoked 80 cigarettes a day,' Kingston told the jury.

She described the pair as appearing 'unbothered by the situation', adding that they seemed unaware of the seriousness of Webb's condition.

Information Given to Paramedics

Kingston said the pair told paramedics Webb had received 10ml of lignocaine, also known as lidocaine, alongside a filler containing hyaluronic acid and another unidentified substance.

She also told the inquest that the pair did not appear to know Webb's date of birth or emergency contact details. They reportedly said they could contact her family only through Facebook.

'I found it strange they didn't come to the hospital, seeing as they were friends,' Kingston added.

Webb was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital at 22:41, arriving five minutes later. She suffered further cardiac arrests despite resuscitation efforts and was pronounced dead in the early hours of 24 September 2024.

Pathologist Identifies Cause of Death

The Independent reported that Home Office forensic pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbetter identified Webb's cause of death as 'embolisation of hyaluronic acid from introduction into buttocks'.

Dr Leadbetter told the inquest that gel-like material consistent with hyaluronic acid was found in Webb's buttock tissue and blood vessels.

The substance was also identified in her lungs, brain, heart, thyroid gland and kidney.

'What had entered the circulation here was the hyaluronic acid which was a part of the cosmetic procedure,' he told the jury.

He explained that the filler could have entered her bloodstream after a blood vessel was damaged during the injections, although he could not establish a specific entry point.

Inquest Hears 1,400ml of Filler Was Injected

The Independent reported that Laura Collignon, representing Webb's family, raised evidence that approximately 1,400ml of hyaluronic acid had been injected during the procedure.

Dr Leadbetter said a greater quantity of filler meant more material could potentially enter the bloodstream.

He also confirmed that toxicology testing identified lignocaine, although he did not consider it relevant to the cause of death.

Police Investigation Into Practitioner

The coroner confirmed that Parke, who was known as the 'Lip King', had died before the inquest.

ITV News reported that he had been under investigation for gross negligence manslaughter in connection with Webb's death before he died earlier in 2026.

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey of Gloucestershire Constabulary told the inquest that investigators believed they had a case against Parke, although no charging decision had been made before his death.

'We were confident we had a case, we were confident we had a case of gross negligence manslaughter,' Stacey said.

ITV News also reported that Parke had previously received prohibition notices preventing him from performing Brazilian butt lift procedures in Dudley and Salford following concerns raised by environmental health officers.

The three-day inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court began on 18 November 2026 and is scheduled to continue until 20 November.