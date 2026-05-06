A 56-year-old woman has been arrested in Washington State after authorities said she attempted to hit a child riding a dirt bike and was later found trying to enter a stranger's home. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Wendy A. Clemente and said the incidents occurred on 28 April in a residential area.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded at around 6:00 pm to reports of a reckless driver. Investigators said the suspect drove a silver Ford Focus onto a pavement and pursued a juvenile riding a small dirt bike. The incident was captured on mobile phone video by a witness, with the recording showing the vehicle following closely behind the child while repeatedly sounding its horn.

In the footage, a bystander can be heard reacting, saying, 'What in the hell? This lady's crazy,' before adding, 'She's trying to run him over, oh my God,' as the vehicle mounts the kerb and continues behind the rider. Authorities said the driver then returned to the roadway and left the area. The sheriff's office later confirmed that the child was not struck and did not suffer any injuries.

Approximately 25 minutes after the initial report, deputies received a separate call about a possible trespass roughly one mile away. The homeowner, who was not present at the time, reported seeing a woman attempting to open doors via a live security system. Deputies located Clemente nearby shortly afterwards.

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Deputies Cite Signs of Impairment

According to the sheriff's office, Clemente initially told deputies she had been driving around with her dog looking for other animals to 'socialise' with. She said she had stopped after noticing dogs in a fenced garden and denied attempting to enter the property or knowing the homeowner.

When questioned about the earlier incident involving the child, deputies said she stated she did not recall it. Officers also reported signs of impairment. While Clemente initially denied consuming alcohol or drugs, authorities said she later admitted to drinking.

Deputies arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence. During the arrest, the sheriff's office said Clemente attempted to kick a deputy as officers tried to place her in a patrol vehicle. She was restrained before being transported for processing.

Charges Filed Following Incident

Clemente has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, driving under the influence and first-degree criminal trespass, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities described the incident as 'extremely dangerous' but confirmed that no injuries were reported. Under Washington law, attempted first-degree assault can carry significant penalties if prosecutors determine there was intent to cause serious harm.

Timeline of Events

Investigators said the sequence of events began with the reported pursuit of the child on a residential pavement, followed by the suspect leaving the scene. The subsequent trespass report led deputies to identify and locate Clemente within a short period.

The sheriff's office said witness footage and home security video were key in establishing the timeline and identifying the suspect.

A woman in Spokane County is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly driving onto a sidewalk and trying to hit a juvenile on a dirt bike, then later showing up at a stranger’s home and attempting to break in. pic.twitter.com/cHlcziTnWz — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 5, 2026

Investigation Ongoing

Clemente later appeared in court and was released on her own recognisance, according to local reports. Authorities have not indicated whether additional charges may be considered.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials have reiterated that the child involved was not injured during the incident.