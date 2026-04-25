Nancy Guthrie's suspected kidnapper is likely scrambling to hide forensic evidence and distance himself from the crime in the days since the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Oklahoma home, a retired FBI profiler has claimed in a new television interview.

Nancy disappeared after what authorities have described as a violent abduction from the front porch of her house, leaving behind a disturbing trail of blood. Surveillance footage released by investigators appears to show a man approaching the property and struggling with her in the early hours, though police have not yet announced any arrests or named a suspect. The case has drawn intense scrutiny in the United States not only because of Guthrie's age, but also because of her connection to a high-profile TV journalist.

FBI Profiler Says Attacker Is in 'Panic and Preservation' Mode

Retired FBI supervisory special agent and profiler Jim Clemente told NewsNation's Brian Entin that, in his view, the man who abducted Nancy would now be operating in a state of acute stress, narrowly focused on escape and self-preservation rather than any wider plan.

According to Clemente, the perpetrator is probably obsessing over one thing above all others: creating as much distance as possible between himself, the crime scene and Guthrie. He suggested the man may already be altering his appearance and changing or disposing of his vehicle in an attempt to erase any link that could be picked up by forensic teams or recognised by witnesses.

Clemente drew parallels with behaviour seen in major homicide and serial offender cases, where suspects have deep-cleaned cars, sold vehicles abruptly or abandoned them altogether after crimes. In his words, the man is almost certainly asking himself: 'Did I actually get away with this? Was I able to permanently conceal her body? And will there be any way that they won't be able to tie it to me?'

The kidnapper, he argued, would be monitoring every scrap of media coverage, treating the rolling news cycle as intelligence. That means watching for details of what investigators have recovered, who might have come forward and whether police are closing in on a specific lead.

Mistakes Around Nancy Guthrie Crime Scene

Clemente's assessment of the images and evidence so far is damning. He told NewsNation the offender did not appear to be 'criminally sophisticated,' noting what he saw as basic errors committed both during the abduction and beforehand.

Among these, he pointed to a visible tattoo and the suspect's apparent failure to cover his mouth or otherwise obscure his face while moving near doorbell cameras. Those kinds of slip-ups, in Clemente's experience, are not the marks of a highly organised offender but of someone operating under pressure and making rushed, impulsive decisions.

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That, in turn, may make him talkative. Clemente believes the stress of the crime and its aftermath could push the man to speak about what happened, whether to boast, to deflect suspicion or to start building an alibi. He suggested the perpetrator might be using conversation with friends, colleagues or acquaintances to quietly test how much others know and to plant the idea that he was elsewhere on the night Guthrie disappeared.

'I think [he is] absolutely watching every bit of coverage that there is on this case,' Clemente said. He added that the offender could be reaching out to people to establish that he was supposedly in another location, reinforcing a timeline that would be difficult for detectives to dismantle later.

Clemente also believes the suspect's primary concern remains limiting any physical connection to Nancy herself. That means removing or laundering clothing, dealing with any blood in his vehicle or home and changing his appearance and that of his car to reduce the chances of recognition.

🚨BREAKING: Savanah Guthrie has her first sit down interview since her mother Nancy's disappearance.



"We are in agony."



I hate to say it, but I don't think Nancy is with us any longer. pic.twitter.com/WoNnCNUU8m — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) March 25, 2026

Blood on Porch Points to Violent Struggle

The retired profiler has taken a close interest in the blood patterns left outside Guthrie's home, which he says tell a grim but revealing story about what unfolded. The porch, he argued, indicates not a silent snatch, but a fight.

He highlighted what he described as 'hollow' or 'donut-shaped' blood spots, a pattern that he said is consistent with expirated blood - blood expelled through the mouth after being struck or suffering an internal injury. In Clemente's reading, that suggests Guthrie was likely punched or otherwise hit in the face, then coughed up blood as she resisted.

Some of the blood appeared smeared rather than spattered, he said, which, to him, implies that Guthrie's face was within a foot of the ground when those marks were made. That could mean she was forced to her knees, hunched over or already lying on the floor during the assault and abduction.

Clemente argued that the intensity of the attack points to a very specific determination on the part of the offender. In his view, the man's 'primary goal' was not robbery or random violence, but 'getting Nancy out of her home in the middle of the night' and removing her from the scene regardless of whether she resisted.

He said he believes the kidnapper acted alone, with no evident sign in the footage or blood patterns of a second offender assisting or coordinating the abduction.

Despite the lack of a named suspect or public breakthrough, Clemente struck a notably confident note about the investigation's ultimate outcome. Citing what he sees as repeated mistakes before, during and after the crime, including possible pre-attack surveillance around the property, he told NewsNation: 'I firmly believe that the mistakes that this offender made... that he will be caught.'

Nothing in Clemente's analysis has been confirmed by law enforcement, and his comments remain expert opinion based on limited public evidence, so all such claims should be treated with caution until police release verified findings.