Nancy Guthrie, an 84-year-old Arizona grandmother and mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing in Tucson for three months after her suspected kidnapping on 1 February, as detectives and FBI specialists now say blood evidence at the scene points to a likely solo offender.

For context, Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of 31 January at her home in the affluent Catalina Foothills area of Tucson. By the next day, she was gone. Investigators believe she was taken from the property, and in February, the FBI released surveillance footage showing a masked man outside her home around the time she disappeared. Despite the high-profile nature of the case and a multi-agency search, police say there has been no breakthrough.

On Friday, 1 May, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a statement to Fox News that the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains active and urged the public not to assume the trail has gone cold. A spokesperson said: 'Anyone with information related to the Nancy Guthrie case is encouraged to come forward. Please contact 88-CRIME or the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324.' The department continues to work alongside the FBI.

Read more Ex-FBI Official Reveals 'Nightmarish' Theory In Disappearance Of Nancy Guthrie Ex-FBI Official Reveals 'Nightmarish' Theory In Disappearance Of Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Search Deepens Focus On Solo Kidnapping Theory

The question that now preoccupies both investigators and outside experts is deceptively simple: how many people were involved in taking Nancy Guthrie from her home?

On paper, multiple offenders make more sense. Retired FBI agent Steve Moore told journalist Brian Entin on NewsNation in late April that statistically, abductions often involve more than one person, and that many observers are right to struggle with the image of a lone attacker overpowering an 84-year-old inside her own house and then moving her without help.

'Some people very, very rightly say that it's hard to imagine a single person doing this. But at the same time, you can't put your weight down on the ice,' Moore said on the Brian Entin Investigates podcast on 28 April, urging caution about locking into any theory too early. He added that while he believes 'it's more likely statistically that it was two people', many of the most notorious kidnapping cases in history do, in fact, come down to one individual.

That statistical backdrop, however, is now running headlong into the hard edges of the physical evidence.

Former FBI profiler Jim Clemente has reviewed the available information and reached a very different conclusion about what likely happened to Nancy Guthrie that night. Speaking on Entin's programme on 23 April, he argued that if more than one person had been involved in the abduction, Guthrie's ability to struggle and the blood pattern reported at the scene would be far less likely.

Blood Evidence At Nancy Guthrie Home Points To Single Offender

Clemente's reasoning hinges on control and on what blood at a scene generally says about a victim's last known movements. In his view, multiple offenders should have been able to secure Nancy Guthrie quickly and keep her under control both inside and outside the property.

'If there were two people, you would think one of them would have control of her, complete control of her inside the house, and brought her outside and would not have lost that control,' Clemente said on the show. 'But here, she's clearly on the ground coughing this blood up.'

That description of Nancy Guthrie apparently falling or being forced to the ground and bleeding heavily outside raises a troubling image of a chaotic struggle, not a tightly managed abduction carried out by a team. Clemente suggested that a lone attacker, juggling the need to move fast, avoid detection, and physically handle a resisting victim, is far more likely to lose control in exactly that way.

He also pointed to what is absent. For Clemente, the lack of public indication of multiple shoe print patterns in the blood is significant. 'There's no evidence to me that there are more than one offender here,' he said, explaining that distinct footprints from different shoes in bloodstains would be a classic indicator of more than one kidnapper on the scene. 'If there was three different shoe print patterns in the blood stains... that would tell me something. I don't see it. I'm not aware of that evidence.'

Authorities have not released detailed forensic findings, and it is worth stressing that much of what has been discussed by former agents remains informed analysis rather than confirmed fact. Key elements of the investigation are being deliberately withheld from the public record, something current and former law enforcement officials have said is standard practice in complex kidnapping cases. Nothing in these televised assessments has been independently confirmed by police, and, as ever in a live investigation, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.