Violet Lentz, the girlfriend of internet streamer Clavicular, turned herself in to police in Florida on Sunday 29 March, arriving at Osceola County Jail where she was booked on a charge of misdemeanour battery arising from a physical altercation that was live-streamed and has since gone viral across social media.

To recall, the incident at the centre of those charges took place in February at an Airbnb property in the Kissimmee area of central Florida. A 19-year-old woman, later identified as fellow influencer Jenny Popach, contacted police after the altercation and reported that she had been physically attacked by Lentz.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office had already been seeking Lentz on an active warrant for battery before she presented herself, a detail first reported by TMZ last week.

The footage circulating online captures the two women in a heated verbal exchange inside the property, with Clavicular and several others visible in the background. It is not restrained viewing.

Prior arrest warrant dated 3/9 for ASSAULT for Clavicular (Braden Eric Peters) stems from a fight between his girlfriend & TikTok influencer Jenny Popach last month.



Clavicular held down Popach so his girlfriend Violet Marie Lentz could hit her in the face. pic.twitter.com/2LmvgdIBbI — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) March 27, 2026

One woman can be heard shouting, 'Gather the f**king wh*res up, gather the f**king wh*res up, b**ch, you're a f**king wh*re.' Moments later the same voice continues; 'You give your pu**y out to every [guy] just to get on a little f**king stream and get f**king ripped apart, b**ch.'

Clavicular’s girlfriend Violet has just been arrested alongside him 😬 pic.twitter.com/PKxcQwyp5m — views (@viewsceo) March 27, 2026

The verbal confrontation then turned physical, all of it broadcast live to whoever happened to be watching. According to reports on the incident, Lentz had suspected that Popach was romantically involved with Clavicular, and jealousy is understood to have underpinned the confrontation.

What Violet Lentz Faces After Her Arrest

Lentz posed for a custody photograph after being booked on Sunday and spent several hours in jail before being released at approximately 1:45 am on Monday morning, having posted a $1,000 bond. The charge she faces, misdemeanour battery, sits at the lower end of the criminal scale. The circumstances surrounding it, however, are considerably messier than that classification suggests.

Clavicular (Braeden Peters) and his girlfriend Violet Lentz Marie have been charged with assault after violently beating OF Model and TikTok Influencer Jenny Popach 😳 pic.twitter.com/960tNut56l — KickExe_ (@KickExe_) March 27, 2026

That is largely because of what Popach reportedly told investigators. According to reports, she informed detectives that Clavicular had been talking about Lentz wanting to fight her while the group was travelling together by car on the way to the Airbnb.

On Popach's account, nothing about that evening was accidental. When officers arrived at the property in response to her 911 call, neither Lentz nor Clavicular came forward to speak with them. That detail has not gone unnoticed.

Clavicular's Conspiracy Charge and What It Means for Violet Lentz

Clavicular's own arrest came several days before Lentz walked into the Osceola County Jail. The BBC reported that he was taken into custody on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, also in connection with the February incident.

Unlike Lentz, he was charged not only with misdemeanour battery but with an additional count of criminal conspiracy to commit battery, a charge that casts the entire episode in a considerably different light.

The allegation, as understood from reports, is that Clavicular effectively engineered the confrontation by stirring up animosity between the two women and then broadcasting the resulting physical altercation to his online audience.

Whether the evidence bears that out fully is a matter for the courts, but the conspiracy count implies that detectives believe there was deliberate orchestration at work, not merely a volatile situation that spiralled without warning.

He was released late on Friday after also posting a $1,000 bond.

Clavicular occupies a prominent position in the looksmaxxing community, a corner of social media built around content relating to physical self-improvement, primarily aimed at young men, which has grown substantially in recent years.

The footage drew the sort of engagement that platforms reward. Whether Clavicular counted on exactly that outcome, as Popach's account strongly implies, is precisely what the criminal conspiracy charge now sets out to examine.