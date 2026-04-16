Police have resumed regular patrols around Nancy Guthrie's Tucson neighbourhood, with the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirming an increased presence near the 84-year-old's home and properties linked to her relatives. The move follows fresh complaints about trespassing and harassment connected to the high-profile missing persons case.

Guthrie has been missing since the end of January, and the case has drawn national attention in the United States, partly because her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, is a prominent anchor on NBC's Today show. According to USA Today, deputies are now making more passes through the Catalina Foothills area and other nearby streets after residents reported an influx of vloggers, livestreamers and self-styled citizen journalists.

Why Police Are Back At Nancy Guthrie's Home

The Pima County Sheriff's Department told USA Today that patrols were stepped up after reports of 'streamers and citizen journalists possibly trespassing' on private property while chasing new material on the case. Neighbours said some online content creators had begun showing up at all hours, filming homes and knocking on doors in search of footage or interviews.

Nancy Guthrie



Apparently neighbors at Nancy and Annie's are upset over being harassed by YouTubers.



Pima County is increasing patrols.



The case has long been gone out of those neighborhoods.



It is fruitless to stay there.#NancyGuthrie #NancyGuthrieKidnapping pic.twitter.com/tnbeDux5ho — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 14, 2026

The issue appears to have escalated at a recent homeowners' association meeting, where residents raised concerns about people with cameras disturbing the area. Local station KVOA reported that one YouTuber had been accused of harassing neighbours, prompting deputies to address the complaints directly and increase their visibility in the neighbourhood.

Officers have also increased patrols near the home of Guthrie's daughter Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, after similar complaints. Both properties have become focal points for online sleuths because of their connection to the missing 84-year-old.

So far, there is no indication that the extra patrols are linked to a breakthrough or imminent arrest. Officials are presenting the move as a response to complaints from residents and a measure to protect the investigation from disruption.

Inside The Ongoing Nancy Guthrie Case

More than two months after she vanished, Nancy Guthrie has still not been found. USA Today reported that she was last seen on 31 January, and her family raised the alarm the next morning when she failed to appear at a regular church gathering with friends.

Investigators believe she may have been taken from her home against her will. While police have not laid out that theory in full public detail, it has shaped the way the case is being described in subsequent coverage.

Annie Guthrie and her husband were among the last people to see Nancy on the night before she disappeared. As a result, their movements and recollections have attracted close attention from both investigators and online commentators.

Read more 74 Days of Nancy Guthrie Missing, But Where is Her Husband? What to Know about Savannah's Father 74 Days of Nancy Guthrie Missing, But Where is Her Husband? What to Know about Savannah's Father

Early in the investigation, authorities released surveillance images that appeared to show a masked suspect and said DNA evidence had been recovered. As of now that forensic material has not been matched to any known person, and detectives have not publicly identified a motive or named a suspect.

That lack of public detail has left ample room for outside commentary. At present, there is nothing to show that police have identified a family member as a suspect, or that they have ruled out other possibilities such as stranger abduction, acquaintance involvement or a burglary gone wrong.

Public Pressure, Media Interest And The New Patrols

The case has never remained purely local. National interest grew after Savannah Guthrie returned to Today and spoke publicly about her family's search, keeping the appeal in front of a much wider audience.

In a statement issued in March, the family urged people in Tucson to share anything they might have seen or heard. 'We continue to believe it is Tucsonans... that hold the key to finding a resolution,' they said. 'Someone knows something.'

Former FBI agent Jason Pack told Page Six that sustained publicity and a reward of more than $1 million could eventually put pressure on whoever is responsible. 'Every day that passes the pressure builds,' he said, arguing that money and attention can unsettle people connected to a crime.

For now, though, the most visible consequence of that attention is the sight of patrol cars circling quiet Tucson streets as deputies try to keep order around homes that have become targets for online fascination.