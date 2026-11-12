A Cuban immigrant who previously supported Donald Trump is urging Democrats to help return him to the United States after being deported to the Central African Republic.

Yasmany Moreno de Armas, 32, says deportees there lack documents, face restricted movement and are becoming ill. His videos followed the Democrats' victories in the 3 November midterm elections.

Moreno was sent to Bangui, the country's capital, on 30 July 2026, after more than a year in US immigration custody. His latest appeal comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in January.

Donald Trump Supporter Says Deportees Are Sick and Without Papers

'We have no papers, we are sick,' Moreno said in a Spanish-language video, according to a translation published by CiberCuba. He asked Democrats to examine how the group was removed, claiming they arrived restrained and without proper procedures.

Moreno has alleged that several deportees contracted malaria and struggled to obtain treatment. In an October interview with Univision, he described fevers, limited access to medication and difficulties obtaining test results. Their diagnoses have not been independently confirmed.

Two other Cuban deportees, José Miguel Hernández and Esperanza Toscano Gómez, also appealed for intervention. Hernández said the group had been transported against their wishes. Toscano Gómez asked former US President Barack Obama to help.

For Moreno, the appeal is also a political reversal. He previously backed Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign but later said he felt betrayed by the administration's deportation policy. His past support does not establish that he voted.

Moreno told FOX San Antonio that he had been abducted twice in Africa. He alleged local security personnel took him and another deportee during one incident, and his family paid $100 (approximately £75 or €90) for their release. The circumstances have not been independently verified.

He says he cannot move freely without identification or a visa. The US State Department advises against all travel to the Central African Republic, citing kidnapping, crime and health risks.

Court Records Trace Removal as Donald Trump Questions Deportations

A federal court ruling provides a clearer account of Moreno's immigration case. He entered the United States in 2016 and was apprehended by US border agents during a traffic stop on 8 May 2025. An immigration judge ordered his removal to Cuba that July.

The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed his appeal on 27 April 2026, making the order administratively final. A New Mexico federal judge denied his habeas corpus petition without prejudice on 28 July. That decision addressed his detention, not his subsequent transfer to Africa.

Moreno said officials had told him he was going to California. Instead, he claims he learned during the flight that he was being taken to Africa after asking an agent about diabetes medication.

ICE told Univision that Moreno received due process and cited five traffic-related charges, including driving with a suspended licence. Those allegations should not be confused with violent-crime convictions.

In a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on 8 November, Trump acknowledged political concerns about removing immigrants who worked and paid taxes.

'I think it might be too tough, yeah,' he said, while expressing interest in an immigration agreement with Democrats.

Trump announced no change to third-country deportations. Moreno has said his lawyers are exploring options for leaving the Central African Republic, but no confirmed arrangement for his return to the US had emerged by 12 November.